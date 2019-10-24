REESE — Durand went 1-2 in its Wednesday night quad matchup at Reese.
Durand started the night well with a 2-1 victory over Otisville LakeVille, 25-11, 22-25, 25-21.
However the good fortune didn’t continue as the Railroaders were swept by Reese 16-25, 10-25 before falling to Chesaning in three sets 25-23, 18-25, 13-15.
The Railroader attack was led by Maddie McMillin who went for a team high 14 kills and co-led the team in aces with four. Clara Henry and Mackenzie Pancheck also had four aces. Henry led Durand in assists with 17.
On the other side of the ball, Jessica Winslow had seven blocks. McMillin recorded 12 digs.
