ORTONVILLE — Carson Socia scored 21 points and Corunna defeated Ortonville Brandon 65-58 Friday.
Cole Mieske scored 15 points and Porter Zeeman had 14 for Corunna. The Cavaliers — who took a 22-5 lead after one quarter — improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Brandon’s (4-6, 3-4) Micah Miller hit six 3-points and scored a game-high 25 points.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 7 6-7 21, Cole Mieske 5 5-6 15, Porter Zeeman 6 2-3 14, Peyton Termeer 2 0-0 5, Dylan Quirk 1 0-0 2, Caleb Stahr 1 2-2 5, Wyatt Bower 1 2-4 4.
Mt. Morris 60, Durand 50
MT. MORRIS — Austin Kelley scored 15 points with three 3-pointers, but Durand lost by 10 Friday to Mt. Morris.
Durand (5-8, 2-3 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) trailed 31-21 at halftime. Ben Nebo and Dylan McDonald each scored 12 points for the Railroaders.
Gabe Lynn scored nine points for Durand with four assists and six rebounds. Trenton Boisclair also cleared six rebounds for the Railroaders.
Mt. Morris improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the MMAC.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 5 2-3 15, Ben Nebo 3 3-3 12, Gabe Lynn 4 1-1 9, Trenton Boisclair 1 0-0 2, Dylan McDonald 3 6-9 12.
Clio 46, Owosso 26
OWOSSO — Peyton Fields scored 13 points, but Owosso fell to Clio, 46-26, Friday.
The Trojans dropped their 22nd straight and fell to 0-10 overall and 0-8 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
The Mustang broke an 8-8 first-quarter tie by winning the middle quarters, 24-11. They improved to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.
Dansville 52, Laingsburg 44
DANSVILLE — Dansville defeated Laingsburg by eight points, 52-44, Friday.
No other details were reported. The Wolfpack fell to 4-5 overall.
Dansville improved to 10-2.
Bentley 78, Byron 56
BURTON — Byron fell to 0-14 overall with a 78-56 loss to Bentley on Thursday.
James Miller scored 16 points for the Eagles. Nathan Erdman scored 10.
Bentley’s Collin Neal scored 25 points. The Bulldogs improved to 1-10 overall.
