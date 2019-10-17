CHESANING — Honoring its eight seniors, Chesaning downed Otisville LakeVille in four sets — 23-25, 29-27, 25-11, 25-22 Tuesday.
Claire Greenfelder powered 10 kills. Karissa Ferry had five blocks and Meghan FLorian added three.
Lauren Schirle had 23 digs, while Jordyn Bishop had 12 digs and joined Julia Bishop with 10 points and three aces. Lilly Cooper added 13 digs and eight points and Struck had five kills and three blocks. Kate Lewis had 10 assists and Coon had nine.
“We certainly didn’t play our best but we fought through and got the victory for the seniors in their last home game,” said Chesaning coach Ron Poyer. “I would like to thank our seniors, Lauren Schirle, Sidnee Struck, Elizabeth Coon, Lilly Cooper, Traci Martin, Claire Greenfelder and Jordyn and Julia Bishop for everything they have given to the volleyball program and to the athletic program overall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.