ORTONVILLE — Macy Irelan had all the right stuff for Owosso on the mound Thursday.
Irelan keyed Owosso’s 7-0, 17-0 sweep of Ortonville Brandon, throwing a one-hitter in Game 1 with 16 strikeouts and one walk. In Game 2, she worked three hitless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.
The Trojans (5-1 Flint Metro League) had up 13 hits in the first game. Irelan, Reyn Tuttle, Jamie Maier and Madyson Rainey all had multiple hits for Owosso. Maier homered.
Reese Thayer, Maier and Irelan had multiple hits for the winning side in the second game.
Chesaning drops two to Valley Lutheran
SAGINAW — Chesaning dropped two tight games in a doubleheader to Saginaw Valley Lutheran Wednesday, 4-4 and 3-1.
In the first game, Ellie DuRussel took the loss after going four innings, and gave up four runs — three of which were earned. She struck out five and walked eight. Allison Oakes, Hannah Cooper and Bryn Mahoney all had two hits. Cooper scored a run and Mahoney scored two. Kylie Florian had one hit and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Ava Deveraux was the losing pitcher, going five innings and giving up no earned runs with seven hits. She struck out five and walked four. Kylie Florian, Abbey VanHarren, Hannah Cooper, Skylar Davis and Charley Mahan all collected hits for the Indians (3-5). Mahan had a double and scored the Chesaning’s only run.
“Our pitching is starting to come around, however we need to cut down on the walks and wild pitches and we need to get better defensively,” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said. “Offensively, we need to learn to make adjustments to the pitchers and be more aggressive when we get a good first pitch we jump on it and not let the pitcher dictate the at bat.”
Goodrich takes two from Corunna
GOODRICH — Goodrich downed Corunna 14-2 and 17-7 Thursday to rise to 4-2 in the Flint Metro League.
Kira Patrick drove in two runs in the first game for the Cavaliers (0-8 Flint Metro). Patrick, JaiLia Campos, Bridget Ryon and Piper LePino all had one hit each.
Ryon took the loss, striking out four and walking four in four innings.
Patrick doubled and homered in the nightcap, driving in four runs for Corunna. Campos and Ryon also had two hits.
Ryon added a double and two RBIs. She struck out five and walked six on the mound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.