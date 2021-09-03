MORRICE — Wyatt Wesley rushed for 228 yards and six touchdowns as Morrice routed visiting Mayville 69-6 in eight-man football action Thursday.
Wesley’s TDs came on runs of 3, 12, 1, 9, 5 and 40 yards. He carried the ball a total of 19 times. Todd Nanasy added 129 yards on the ground, including a 94-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
Morrice racked up 475 total rushing yards.
Dustin Copeland chipped in 83 yards and one TD for Morrice (2-0, 2-0 North Central Thumb Stars).
Devon Dietz added a 2-yard scoring run and Drew McGowan blocked a punt and returned it for a TD.
Caden Binkley had eight tackles for the Orioles. Wesley had seven stops.
Mayville (0-2, 0-2), which went 7-1 last season, has given up 125 points in its first two games after falling 56-52 to Genesee last week.
Corunna 20, Hemlock 13
CORUNNA — Jaden Edington’s 7-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter Corunna past Hemlock 20-13 Thursday.
Colin Lavery had a 3-yard TD run for Corunna in the first quarter, while quarterback Jaden Herrick ran 10 yards for another score in the second.
Lavery rushed for 106 yards and one TD for the Cavaliers (1-1). He carried the ball 19 times. Herrick ran 42 yards on 13 carries and Edington rushed for 36 yards on 10 tries.
Herrick completed 4 of 5 passes for 44 yards. Wyatt Bower had four receptions for 43 yards and sealed the victory with an interception.
Xavier Anderson had seven tackles including one sack for the Cavaliers. Edington had six tackles including three solos.
Zach Worthington had two successful extra point kicks for Corunna.
Hemlock fell to 1-1.
Chesaning 24, Mt. Morris 14
CHESANING — Brayden Florian rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Tyler Sager ran for 87 yards and two scores as Chesaning beat Mt. Morris Thursday night.
Florian scored on a 19-yard run. He carried the ball 16 times. Sager, who had 22 carries, scored on runs of 59 and 3 yards.
Sager completed 3 of 11 passes for 46 yards. Reese Greenfelder had two catches for 27 yards and Eli Escamilla had one catch for 19 yards.
Conner Qualls recorded nine tackles for the Indians (2-0, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Vito Maniaci and Connor Everett had eight tackles apiece. Alec Fowler added seven stops with one interception; Brenden Quackenbush also had seven tackles.
Mt. Morris fell to 1-1 and 0-1 in league action.
New Lothrop 58, LakeVille 0
OTSVILLE — Jack Kulhanek passed for 109 yards and four TDs as New Lothrop routed LakeVille 58-0 Thursday to open its MMAC title defense.
Garret Mangino, Rafael Woods, Cannan Cromwell and Ian Crump all caught TD passes for the Hornets (1-1, 1-0). Woods rushed for 77 yards and one TD on just two carries while Mangino rushed six times for 76 yards and one score.
Alec Wenzlick had 10 tackles for the Hornets including three solos. Cooper Symons had nine tackles.
The Hornets opened the season last week with a loss to 27-14 road loss to perennial state power Jackson Lumen Christi. It was the Hornets’ first regular-season loss since falling to Traverse City St. Francis 35-14 in the 2018 finale.
LakeVille fell to 0-2 and 0-1 in the MMAC.
Charlotte 42, Owosso 6
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte rose to 2-0 with a 42-6 non-conference victory over Owosso Thursday.
The Trojans (1-1) got their lone points on quarterback Hugh Doyle’s rushing touchdown. Doyle completed eight passes for 60 yards.
Charles Goodman rushed for 40 yards on eight carries for the Trojans.
Owosso’s Bryce Johnston registered eight tackles with one fumble recovery. Damien Hart collected his third forced turnover of the year.
Bendle 26, Perry 18
PERRY — Austin Poirier passed for 126 yards and two TDs, but Bendle turned back Perry 26-18 Thursday.
The Ramblers fell to 0-2 with the nonconference setback. Bendle rose to 2-0 after breaking a 12-12 halftime tie.
Poirier completed TD passes of 51 yards to Rease Teel and 18 yards to Colton Sanderson.
Teel had a 36-yard scoring run. He added four receptions for 52 yards, including one for a touchdown.
Seth Grooms and Timothy Hall each recorded 12 tackles for the Ramblers. Jesse McClure had nine stops with one fumble recovery.
P-W 51, Laingsburg 6
LAINGSBURG — Pewamo-Westphalia defeated Laingsburg 51-6 Thursday as the Pirates outgained the Wolfpack 329-107 in total yardage.
Dayshawn Bowman led the Wolfpack (1-1, 0-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) with 69 yards rushing on 10 carries. Bowman scored the lone Laingsburg touchdown with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Ty Randall rushed for 16 yards on eight carries. Randall completed 2 of 11 passes for 23 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Hayden Johnston had one reception for 23 yards for the Wolfpack. Kyle Boettcher had five solo tackles for Laingsburg.
P-W (2-0, 1-0) racked up 224 yards on the ground.
Montrose 67, Byron 0
BYRON — Montrose defeated Byron 67-0 Thursday.
The loss lowered the Eagles to 0-2 and 0-1 in the MMAC. The Rams improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in league play.
No other details were available at press time.
