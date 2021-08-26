Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school football season was able to battle its way to a completion in January.
While the delta variant of the disease is bringing new concern, the scenes on the gridiron in the first half of August have looked very normal. When the season kicks off later tonight, teams will have few of the safety restrictions they had over the past 18 months or so.
As for Pigskin Picks, The Argus-Press staff is back for another go. I’ve won the last two staff titles (with a 105-22 record in 2020) and will be going for my first outright three-peat. I’ve had a three-peat of sorts before thanks to shared championships with Dan Basso, but have never won all three by myself.
Even the six-time champ has something to play for.
Wyoming Kelloggsville at Owosso
Originally scheduled to be played at Kelloggsville, construction issues forced a venue change to Willman Field. The Rockets have struggled recently, winning just five games since 2018. The Trojans haven’t been much better, producing just six victories since 2013. My big concern is Owosso’s offense, which scored just 44 points in seven games— one of which was a forfeit — in 2020, though Kelloggsville scored just 48 itself. Will new quarterback Hugh Doyle breathe some life into the program? This is a tough one. The venue change gives the Trojans an unexpected edge … Owosso 21, Kelloggsville 17.
Corunna at Fowlerville
The Herrick Era begins with Steve Herrick taking the coaching reins, while his son Jaden Herrick heads the Cavalier offense at quarterback. Corunna’s big problem will be lack of experience — the Cavs have to replace three All-State players, all of whom are now playing college ball. Fowlerville, which finished 2020 with a 4-4 record, will be a tough out at home right off the bat … Fowlerville 27, Corunna 23.
Bridgeport at Chesaning
Bridgeport’s 1-6 record — it’s lone win coming via forfeit — is a bit deceving because the Bearcats played nearly every 2020 opponent close. Chesaning is coming off a 3-5 campaign and got to taste its first playoff game in seven years. The Indians say they want to earn their way into the postseason this year and a good way to do that would be to start with a victory in Week 1 … Chesaning 28, Bridgeport 22.
Durand at Imlay City
John Webb takes over a Durand program that is trending in the right direction, having produced back-to-back five-win seasons after a futile stretch. His big, bulky offensive line that is anchored by 330-pound right tackle Dylan McDonald should be a nightmare for opposing defenses to penetrate. Unsurprisingly, the Railroaders will operate out the run-heavy full house T formation to capitalize on that strength … Durand 31, Imlay City 21.
Laingsburg at Perry
Anybody got a dart? I may need it to make a choice here. Question marks abound on both sides here with two teams breaking in new quarterbacks. Laingsburg will also have to find a replacement for Zach Hawes, who was a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball. The Wolfpack do return four of their five starters on the offensive line, which should give new QB Ty Randall a bit of a reprieve. Perry has nowhere to go but up after an 0-7 season in 2020; however, they’re short on manpower, with just 17 players heading into tonight’s contest … Laingsburg 33, Perry 16.
New Lothrop at Jackson Lumen Christi
Pull up your seat, grab some popcorn and watch two state powers slug it out. New Lothrop’s biggest question mark is quarterback, where Jack Kulhanek takes over for All-Area Player of the Year Cam Orr. To his benefit, he’s got a big line front of him that all weigh in at 200 pounds or more. Lumen Christi struggled a bit in the regular season before making a big playoff run to the regional finals. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a lower scoring game here. Going on the road with a new QB against a state powerhouse is a tough challenge, even for New Lothrop … Lumen Christi 21, New Lothrop 16.
Byron at Michigan Lutheran Seminary
Byron had an uncharacteristic 1-6 season in 2020 and would have missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 had the temporary everyone-gets-in format not been implemented due to COVID. New coach Jim Carlisle seems intent on fixing that. He’s got a tough challenge up first with a typically good program in MLS that had a down year in 2020, going just 2-5 … MLS 24, Byron 21.
Portland at Ovid-Elsie
Ovid-Elsie returns a good chunk of key players, headlined by two-way star Eddy Evans (RB/DB). One of the casualties of COVID-19 in 2020 was the Portland-O-E rivalry game, which starts the season every year. COVID also was the only thing that could stop the Red Raiders in the playoffs, as they had to forfeit their district title game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central. … Portland 34, Ovid-Elsie 24.
Nebraska (-7.5) at Illinois
Illinois got rid of head coach Lovie Smith in favor of Bret Bielma. He’s inheriting a good portion of talent — inlcuding QB Brandon Peters — that beat the Huskers 41-23 in Lincoln last year. The Huskers have produced four straight losing seasons, which certainly isn’t what the Nebraksa brass expected when they hired Scott Frost away from Central Florida … Illinois 30, Nebraska 27.
Staff picks (2020 record)
Dan Basso (91-36): Owosso, Fowlerville, Chesaning, Imlay City, Portland, Laingsburg, Lumen Christi, MLS, Morrice, Illinois.
Jerome Murphy (96-31): Owosso, Corunna, Chesaning, Imlay City, Portland, Laingsburg, Lumen Christi, MLS, Morrice, Nebraska.
Josh Champlin (91-36): Owosso, Fowlerville, Chesaning, Imlay City, Portland, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, MLS, Morrice, Illinois.
Greyson Steele (92-35): Owosso, Fowlerville, Chesaning, Imlay City, Portland, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, MLS, Morrice, Illinois.
