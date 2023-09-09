LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg girls cross country team captured the small school championship at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational Aug. 29. Then, they placed third at the nine-school Marauder Invitational at Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns on Wednesday.
That’s a pretty good start to their season, and head coach Shawn Baynes said his young squad will only get better down the road.
The leader of the ‘Pack this season is junior Emily Rathka, who clocked a personal-best — by 20 seconds — time of 20 minutes, 37.18 seconds Wednesday in St. Johns. She placed second overall in small school division and hopes she can continue to cut time as the season progresses.
Rathka placed first in her division at the Corunna Earlybird and placed second at the Laingsburg Early Burg Invitational.
She was a state qualifier last season in Division 3 and was a fourth-place finisher at the Shiawassee County Championships. She was an All-Area Second-Teamer a year ago.
“Emily is killing it,” said Baynes. “She puts in a lot of extra time and runs a lot and I mean doing everything you need to do to be successful.”
Added Rathka, “For our team, I really, really want us to make the states this year. And I want to qualify for states and I also want to get in the top 10 on the Laingsburg all-time list.”
Rathka said that Laingsburg’s team does not have any seniors and has a lot of potential. Evelyn Logghe, a junior, along with sophomore Hazel Burley and junior Addison Rusz will also be strong. Freshman Samantha Gutzman and sophomore Madison Phillips are also up and comers.
“We won’t lose anyone and we’ll just get better,” Rathka said.
Among the Laingsburg boys’ runners to look out for is Noah Devereaux, a sophomore who is coming off a strong freshman season. Devereaux ran a 17:26.7 as a ninth-grader, placed third at the Shiawassee County Championships, sixth at the Division 3 regionals and 103rd in the state in Division 3.
This year, Devereaux wants to get even better.
“This year, I want to run a sub-16:45,” Devereaux said. “And I’d like to finish in the top 50 in the state.”
Devereaux ran third at Wednesday’s Marauder Invitational and he ran a personal-best 16:59.7 Aug. 25 while placing third at the Laingsburg Early Burg Invitational.
The Wolfpack ran fourth at the Marauder Invitational on Wednesday and other key runners for Laingsburg include junior Felix Ramirez, sophomores Logan Robinson and James Foltz and junior Lucas Shastal.
Both the Laingsburg girls and boys teams will be competing in a tough league this season in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, Baynes said.
“I think we’ll do better at the regionals than the conference because our conference is so hard,” Baynes said. “Like the Bath boys team are going to be state qualifiers and they’re going to be really good. Obviously P-W and Fowler (will be too).”
The Ovid-Elsie girls are also looking to turn some heads in 2023. The Marauders are aiming to three-peat in the MMAC.
Clarissa Baese, a sophomore, has been the Ovid-Elsie’s top runner so far this fall. Baese has clocked a season-best time of 21:37. Her personal best time is a 20:38.
Baese, who nabbed First-Team All-Area honors last fall, is coming off a state finish of 87th in Division 3. She ran seventh at the Shiawassee County Championships.
“Our team is trying to be league champs for the third year in a row,” Baese said. “We have lots of potential and it’s definitely doable.”
Baese said she’d like to make a run at breaking the school record but said she has a ways to go yet.
“Clarissa (Baese) will be leading the way and we’ve got Piper (White) and Kaia (Spiess),” said Ovid-Elsie coach Brian Powell. “Clarissa has a ways to go (to get the school record) but she is one that always peaks well. But I’m excited.”
Clay Powell figures to be a central figure for the Ovid-Elsie boys cross country team. The junior ran a season-best 17:12.8 time at the Saranac Invitational and followed it up with a 17:17.2 at the Marauder Invitational, good for sixth place in the Large School Division.
“I want to go under 17 minutes and quality for the states again,” Powell said. “And I want to try to be the league champ for our league (the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.”
Added Powell, “Our team is ranked second in our league right now but all we need to do is get one more guy. I think we can work for it, it’s possible.”
“Clay will be leading the boys, absolutely,” said Brian Powell, head coach of the Ovid-Elsie cross country teams.. “A lot of our spotlight has been on our girls and they’ve been doing great. But our boys are also looking pretty good. It’s looking like us and LakeVille right now (in the MMAC). We’re kind of neck and neck. It all comes down to No. 4 and No. 5. “
Joshua Miller, James Kelly and Travis Wright have also been looking strong for the Marauder boys so far this season.
Other early area highlights include:
n Last year’s All-Area Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year was Libby Summerland of Owosso. She clocked a personal-best time of 19:40.1 and placed 44th in the state in Division 2 a year ago. Summerland returns this season and the Trojans look to be very strong. She will be joined by teammate Josie Jenkinson, a first-team All-Area runner and Shiawassee County individual champion. Emma Crandell is another All-Area first-teamer that returns along with Corunna’s Hayven Thiel.
n Last year’s Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year was Chesaning’s Levi Maier, who has graduated, along with several other boys’ standouts in the area. But besides Devereaux, another All-Area first-teamer returning this fall is Owosso junior Simon Erfourth.
Erfourth clocked a season-best time of 17:29 a year ago and was sixth at the Shiawassee County Championships. Erfourth finished eighth at the first Flint Metro League jamboree this season in 17:48.89.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW
Byron
Head coach: Charles Ferrell
Last season: 12th Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Andon Prestonise, So.; Nathan Hooley, Sr.
Key newcomers: Josiah Johncox, So.; Ethan Gray, Sr.
Outlook: Johncox has been impressive so far this season, running a personal-best 18:19.9 at the Birch Run Early Invitational. Gray, a senior, has clocked a 19:21.9.
Corunna
Head coach: Bryan Heid
Last season: 3rd, Division 2 regionals; 27th D-2 states
Key returners: Aidan Roka, So.; Payton Chandler, So.; Aidan Lavery, Jr.
Outlook: Corunna graduated its leading runner from last season in Logan Roka and has been led so far this season by Aidan Roka, who has run a season-best 18:12.4, and Chandler., who has clocked an 18:12.8.
Chesaning
Head coach: Dylan Harrington
Last season: 7th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Cole Maier, So.; Jayce Hyde, So.
Key newcomers: Jaxon Hemgesberg, Fr.
Outlook: The graduation of All-Area Runner of the Year Levi Maier will be felt by the Indians but Hemgesberg has been a bright spot so far. He ran a personal-best 19:16.5 at the Birch Run Early Invitational. Cole Maier has run a 20:19.5.
Durand
Head coach: Karma Chandler
Last season: No official place, D-3 regionals
Key returners: Timothy Halleaux, Jr.
Outlook: The Railroaders are short-handed in 2023. Halleaux has run a personal-best 20:05.6 at the Corunna Earlybird, good for 38th place.
Laingsburg
Head coach: Shawn Baynes
Last season: 6th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Noah Devereaux, So.; James Foltz, So.; Felix Ramirez, Jr.
Outlook: Devereaux leads the way for the Wolfpack. He was sixth at last year’s Division 3 regionals and 103rd at the state finals in Division 3. He has already run a personal-best 16:59.7 this season.
Morrice
Head coach: Jenny Howard
Last season: No official score, D-4 regionals
Key returners: Patrick Rupert, Sr.
Key newcomers: Austin Lademann, Fr.; Tyler Plumb, Fr.; Tyler Austin, Fr.
Outlook: Rupert placed 67th at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational with a season -best 24:51.2 clocking. He has the best time so far for the team.
New Lothrop
Head coach: Justin Skinner
Last season: 4th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Lieu Vincke, Jr.; Kevin Heslip, Jr.; Colt Wolford, So.
Key newcomers: Marshall Kruske, Fr.; Ty Sweers, Fr.
Outlook: Vincke clocked a 19:45.9 time while running 66th at the Under the Lights Invitational in St. Johns. Heslip has run a 19:54.6 at the Under the Lights meet.
Owosso
Head coach: Kristina Crandall
Last season: 12th, Division 2 Regionals
Key returners: Simon Erfourth, Jr.; Max Baade, So.; Charlie Agnew, Jr.; Charlie Nolph, Jr.; Liam Weir, So.
Key newcomers: Ariston Dallas, Fr.
Outlook: Erfourth, a Trojan junior, has already run a personal-best time of 17:27.6. Erfourth finished eighth at the first Flint Metro League jamboree and has shown he is someone to reckon with. The Trojans also return several other runners including Baade, who has run a season-best 19:37.7.
Ovid-Elsie
Head coach: Brian Powell
Last season: 8th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Clay Powell, Jr.; Joshua Miller, So.; James Kelly, Jr.
Key newcomers: Travis Wright, Fr.; Jeremiah Stewart, Fr.
Outlook: Powell has proven to be an elite area runner, posting a personal-best time of 17:12.8 and a 10th place finish at the Saranac Invitational already this season. Miller has run a sub-19-minute time of 18:58.1 while Kelly clocked a season-best 19:19.7, for 30th spot at the recent Marauder Invitational. Newcomers Wright and Stewart also look promising.
Perry
Head coach: Jodie Durecki
Last season: 11th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Elliott Mergos, Sr.; Will Loos, Jr.; Eric Fisher, Jr.
Key newcomers: Tyler Rockafellow, Fr.
Outlook: Rockafellow, just a freshman, has already eclipsed the 20-minute mark in his young career, clocking a 19:47.2 his second time out at the Marauder Invitational. Mergos, a senior, is currently the No. 2 runner for the Ramblers and his best time this season is a 20:22.1 effort.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
PREVIEW
Byron
Head coach: Charles Ferrell
Last season: 9th Division 3 regionals
Key Returners: Karsyn Dix, Sr.; Claire Shettler, Jr.; Kory Colbert, So.
Outlook: Dix has led the way so far for the Eagles, running a personal-best 25:04.5 time at the Birch Run Early Invitational.
Corunna
Head coach: Ashleigh Percival
Last season: 9th, Division 2 regionals
Key returners: Hayven Thiel, Jr.; Isla Sule, So.
Key newcomers: Jaidyn Nickels, Fr.; Emma Sidel, Fr.;
Outlook: Thiel has shown promise while running a season-best 21:56.2 at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational. She was 21st at the first Flint Metro League jamboree.
Chesaning
Head coach: Dylan Harrington
Last season: 10th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Taylor Bailey, Sr.; Makayla Reiber, Jr.;
Key newcomers: Hannah Oakes, Sr.; Gwen Maike, So.; Haylee Luft, Sr.
Outlook: Bailey and Oakes will lead the way for the Indians while running 23:16.4 and 23:31.2, respectively, so far this season.
Durand
Head coach: Karma Chandler
Last season: No official place, D-3 regionals.
Key returners: Paige McPherson, Sr.; Rachel McPherson, So.
Key newcomers: Hailey Betts, So.
Outlook: Paige McPherson, a senior, has clocked the fastest time so far for the Railroader girls, running 25:32.7 at the Laingsburg Early Burg Invitational. Betts is the next fastest runner for the Railroaders so far and she’s timed a 25:54.4.
Laingsburg
Head coach: Shawn Baynes
Last season: 4th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Emily Rathka, Jr.; Evelyn Logghe, Jr.; Hazel Burley, So.; Addison Rusz, Jr.; Madison Phillips, So.;
Key newcomers: Samantha Gutzman, Fr.
Outlook: Rathka leads the way for Laingsburgh, which has captured first-place honors at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational already this season. Rathka clocked a season-best time of 20:37.2 and continues to get stronger. She was a state qualifier a year ago. A talented core of underclassman return for Laingsburg.
Morrice
Head coach: Jenny Howard
Last season: No official finish, D-4 Regionals
Key newcomers: Kristina Hovis, Fr.
Outlook: Hovis placed 70th at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational. The Orioles will be running short-handed this season as they do not field a full team.
New Lothrop
Head coach: Justin Skinner
Last season: 7th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Josie Bauman, Sr.; Lexy Andres, Jr.; Klara Mulcahy, Sr.; Sara Dammann, Sr.; Olivia Gillett, Jr.
Outlook: New Lothrop returns a good nucleus from a year ago with Bauman leading the way. She has clocked a season best 23:29.9 at the Under the Lights Invitational at St. Johns. Andres and Mulcahy have also been strong so far.
Owosso
Head coach: Brock Holtsclaw
Last season: 3rd, Division 2 regionals; 14th, D-2 state finals
Key returners: Libby Summerland, Sr; Josie Jenkinson, Jr.; Emma Crandell, So.; Julionna West, Jr.; Natalie Summerland, Jr.
Outlook: Owosso brings nearly its entire line-up back with Libby Summerland leading the way in 2023. She was 44th in the state while running a 19:40.06 last season. Jenkinson was 59th and Crandell finished 81st. West and Natalie Summerland are also strong runners. Owosso won Saturday’s Bath Invitational and ran a strong second in the first Flint Metro League jamboree. Holtsclaw said this could be a special season in Owosso cross country as the year unfolds.
Ovid-Elsie
Head coach: Brian Powell
Last season: 5th, Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Clarissa Baese, So.; Piper White, Jr.; Kaia Spiess, Sr.; Audrey Bensinger, So.
Outlook: The Marauders are hoping to three-peat in the MMAC. Baese will be a key runner for the team in those title hopes. She has already clocked a 21:37.0 this season at the Saranac Invitational. White is right behind at 21:58.9 with Spiess also running strong so far.
Perry
Head coach: Jodie Durecki
Last season: No official finish, D-3 regionals
Key newcomers: Leah Schneider, Fr.; Kate Rozman, Fr.; Callyn Tricoff, Fr.; Claire Schmidtfranz, Fr.; Emma Thielen, Fr.
Outlook: The Ramblers will be led this season by freshman and Leah Schneider has been the fastest one so far at 25:23.0.
