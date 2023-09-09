LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg girls cross country team captured the small school championship at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational Aug. 29. Then, they placed third at the nine-school Marauder Invitational at Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns on Wednesday.

That’s a pretty good start to their season, and head coach Shawn Baynes said his young squad will only get better down the road.

