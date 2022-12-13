LAINGSBURG — They call the Laingsburg student cheering section “Red Thunder.”
And the Wolfpack left Perry’s boys basketball team a bit Thunder-struck Monday night.
Laingsburg’s suffocating and relentness pressing defense, combined with a furious fastbreak attack that produced lay-up after lay-up, gave the Wolfpack a comfortable 15-4 lead after one quarter. Like a runaway freight train, the margin kept growing and growing and it was 38-17 Wolfpack by halftime, 72-26 Laingsburg after three quarters and 84-30 Laingsburg at game’s end.
Zander Woodruff, Laingsburg’s 6-foot-2 junior wing, could not be stopped Monday. Woodruff scored a game-high 28 points, mainly on hard drives to the basket. But the left-hander showed his long-range shooting touch as well, sinking three treys along the way. Woodruff scored all of his points in the first three quarters — including 18 in the first half.
But Woodruff was the first one to admit, Laingsburg is not really about offense — rather it’s really the tough defense that matters most.
“It was our defense,” Woodruff said. “We started off pressuring them and they didn’t like it. It all started on the defense — and the offense came along with it.”
It was far from a one-man gang for the Wolfpack, who featured four double-digit scorers. Jake Essenberg finished with 13 points while Brayden Thomas and Luke Snyder each scored 10 points. Thomas, Laingsburg’s senior point guard, scored all of his points in the second half, including the first eight of the third quarter for the Wolfpack. Snyder, a senior on the front line, scored eight of his 10 points in the third quarter as well.
Thomas echoed the sentiment uttered by Woodruff about defense.
“It was mainly our defensive pressure — that leads to our offense,” Thomas said. “We got hot and we got push because of it.”
Thomas said Laingsburg is hoping for a standout season this winter.
“We want to accomplish everything and we want to keep pushing ourselves,” Thomas said.
Perry head coach Scott Selbig said Laingsburg is for real and the Ramblers could not find any sort of rhthym outside of the first few minutes, when Perry led briefly 4-1 following buckets by Peek and Ty Webb. Laingsburg then unleashed a 15-0 run to finish the first quarter and the Ramblers never mounted a counter-attack.
“It’s all part of our growing pains,” Selbig said. “We’ll rebound and get back to work tomorrow and see what happens. They (the Wolfpack) are very good. That’s a very good basketball team — they have a deep bench and they have a lot of good pieces. They have a great group of kids, I know most of them. I’m happy for them and hats off to Laingsburg.”
Jylon Peek, Perry’s senior, scored nine points, including five in the first half. Noah Boske-Smitherman scored seven points while Joey McGraw-Allen, 5 of 6 from the free throw line, joined D.J. Jenks with five points.
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said that Woodruff was impressive but he stressed that he was happy with his team’s defense as well as it’s passing.
“Well, my favorite part is, and I hope to see this when I go back and look at film — I think the guys are making the right plays,” Morrill said. “They’re looking for each other. They are making the right passes. A ton of it comes from steals on defense.”
Added the coach, “We did what we wanted to do — which was get into them a little bit. I thought Brayden gave us a unique effort today, turning the basketball and sacrificing himself to make it so much more difficult for them. And we didn’t lose anything when Jake Essenberg comes in. And they play well together.”
Morrill also said he hopes Laingsburg can put together a strong season but he said the team isn’t fully healthy at the moment. And the Wolfpack have a lot of work ahead of them.
“There’s no doubt and frankly we’re very short-handed right now,” Morrill said. “We’re missing Ty Randall, our starting 4 man and he makes a big difference for us — long, athletic and all of the other things and he can shoot. This was Eli (Woodruff’s) first game and he’s been dealing with a broken foot since the end of the football season. We gave him about six minutes tonight … We get everybody healthy and then I’ll be excited to see what we can do. But I’m happy for the guys. They’re playing hard and they are seeing the rewards of that. But it’s just the beginning and they know it. We haven’t even started the league yet.”
PERRY SCORING: Joey McGraw-Allen 0 5-6 5, DJ Jenks 2 0-0 5, Austin Poirier 1 0-2 2, Jylon Peek 4 1-2 9, Noah Boske-Smitherman 3 1-2 7, Ty Webb 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-12 30.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Zander Woodruff 11 3-4 28, Eli Woodruff 1 2-2 4, Connor Hulliberger 1 0-0 2, Brayden Thomas 4 1-3 10, Jake Essenberg 6 0-1 13, Luke Snyder 5 0-2 10, Cam Ballard 2 0-0 4, Lucas Matthews 1 0-0 2, Elliott Wilsey 1 4-4 6, Adam Essenberg 1 0-0 2, Vance Klont 1 0-0 3. Totals 34 10-16 84.
