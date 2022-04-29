FOWLERVILLE — Cannan Cromwell and Grayson Orr pitched back-to-back one-hitters and New Lothrop swept nonconference foe Fowlerville 4-0 and 8-1 Thursday.
The Hornets (10-1) made the most of four hits in the first game. Ty Kohlmann had two of those hits.
Cromwell had a no-hit bid through 61/3 innings until the Gladiators managed a single to left field in the seventh. Cromwell struck out eight and walked three.
In Game 2, Orr pitched the first four innings of the six-inning game. He gave up one hit with four strikeouts and three walks. Teammate Brady Birchmeier came on in relief for the final two innings, striking out all six batters he faced.
Birchmeier also lined a three-run double. Teammate Jaden Martinez had two hits and drove in three runs.
Alma sweeps O-E
ELSIE — Alma swept mistake-prone Ovid-Elsie 9-0 and 11-2 Thursday as the Marauders committed 17 errors in the twinbill.
Alma’s Dylan Thompson struck out 15 and walked one, tossing a two-hit shutout over six innings. Braxton Stenger and Jake Bowen managed singles for Ovid-Elsie (4-6), which had five errors in the game.
Chase Kline took the loss for O-E. He worked three innings and gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out three and did not permit a walk. Hayden Pontack worked two innings and gave up two runs on one hit.
In Game 2, Ovid-Elsie’s Stenger had two hits, while Bowen and Corbin Janes each had one.
Bowen took the loss. He gave up six runs on eight hits with three strikeouts over three innings as O-E committed 12 more errors.
Jayden Warner was the winning pitcher. He gave up one run and two hits in three innings with six strikeouts and one walk.
Corunna 10, Clio 3
CORUNNA — Jaden Herrick batted 4-for-4 and drove in five runs to lead Corunna past Clio, 10-3, Thursday.
Herrick, who also competes in track and field, had a triple, a double and two singles.
“For being a dual-sport athlete, Jaden is locked in at the plate right now,” Corunna coach Chuck Osika said. “Every ball he makes contact with is hit hard.”
Corunna (5-7, 3-5 Flint Metro) overcame four errors with 13 hits. Decklan Davis had three of them and drove in one run. Logan Vowell and Corbin Reed each had two hits.
Braylon Socia was the mound standout for the Cavs. He pitched six innings and gave up one run and four hits, striking out four and walking four. Herrick pitched one inning and gave up two runs and one hit with one strikeout.
Lake Fenton 9, Owosso 6
LINDEN — Lake Fenton edged Owosso 9-6 Thursday to stay atop the Flint Metro League Stars Division standings.
The Blue Devils improved to 8-0 in league play.
The Trojans (3-5 Flint Metro) had nine hits, with Corbin Thompson lining three and Cody Fields jolting two. Hugh Doyle, Teddy Worthington, Hunter Babcock and Alex Binger each had one hit.
Owosso’s Adam Marcotte started on the mound for the Trojans, pitching four innings and giving up five hits. Damon Burdick pitched the fifth and Zach Evon threw the sixth.
