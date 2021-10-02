DURAND — Gabe Lynn ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns as Durand blanked Chesaning 42-0 Friday night.
Charlie Rawlins added 105 yards rushing for the Railroaders (5-1, 4-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), who won their third straight game since a Sept. 3 loss to Ovid-Elsie and kept their hopes for a piece of the league title alive. Montrose, New Lothrop, O-E and Durand all have one league loss.
Lynn’s 63-yard TD run in the second quarter gave Durand a 21-0 lead at the half. Austin Kelley threw a touchdown pass to Darrin Alward, and Levi Smith had a 29-yard score in the first quarter.
Kelley, Lynn and Daniel Sprague all ran for TDs in the second half.
Tyler Sager completed 18 of 35 passes for 178 yards and an interception for Chesaning (3-3, 2-3), which has dropped three straight. Reese Greenfelder had six catches for 92 yards.
Extra Durand stats: Rushing — Bryce Benford 6-66; Alward 13-43. Passing — Kelley 1-2 24, TD. Defense — Lynn 7 tackles; Eli Samson 3 sacks.
Extra Chesaning stats: Rushing — Brayden Florian 7-53. Receiving —Florian 3-26; Jordan Nixon 3-15; Max Volk 3-13.
Laingsburg 35, Dansville 12
LAINGSBURG — Dayshawn Bowman ran all over Dansville for 186 yards and three scores as the Wolfpack won its fourth straight game Friday, 35-12.
Jack Borgman added 89 yards and a TD on the ground for the Wolfpack (5-1, 4-1 Central Michigan Athletic Confrence). Bowman also tossed a 46-yard touchdown to Connor Hulliberger in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Michael Brooks had 10 tackles and Hulliberger added nine on defense.
Dansville ran for 216 yards, but fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the CMAC.
Extra Laingsburg stats: Pasing — Ty Randall 4-7-40. Rushing — Randall 5-11. Receiving — Hulliberger 6-63, TD; Bowman 1-22.
Lake Fenton 45, Owosso 7
OWOSSO — Lake Fenton improved to 5-1 overall and spoiled Owosso’s homecoming with a 48-7 win Friday over the Trojans.
Owosso coach Devin Pringle said the team had “too many self-inflicted turnovers to keep the game within reach.
Charles Goldman had 17 carries for 117 yards to lead the Trojans (1-5, 0-5 Flint Metro League Stars). Freshman Hoyt Patrick added 10 carries for 75 yards and scored the team’s lone touchdown.
On defense, Damien Hart, Bryce Johnston and Alex Krawcyzk had three tackles each.
Morrice 65, Burton Atherton 0
BURTON — Morrice continued its blistering path through the regular season, torching Burton Atherton 65-0 Friday night.
The Orioles (6-0, 4-0 North Central Thumb League Stars) got out to another big lead early, going up 51-0 at halftime. Morrice has scored at least 58 points in every contest and has outscored its opponents 373-26.
Wyatt Wesley had another big game, as the quarterback ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 24 on the year. Wesley also threw a touchdown — just his third of the season — a 14-yarder to Alex Larner.
Dustin Copleand had two TD runs on his only two carries — going for 30 and 36 yards. Travis Farrow and Wyatt Cartier also had rushing scores for Morrice.
Todd Nanasy led the defense with eight tackles.
Extra Morrice stats: Rushing — Copleand 2-66, 2 TD; Farrow 1-39, TD; Devon Dietz 2-35; Cartier 3-13, TD. Defense — Jonah Mosher 4 tackles, sack; Wesley 7 tackles.
Byron 20, LakeVille 6
BYRON — Byron picked up its first win under first-year head coach Jim Carlisle, beating Otisville LakeVille 20-6 Friday.
No details were reported. The Eagles (1-6, 1-5 MMAC) won for just the second time in 12 games. Byron also beat LakeVille last year, 18-6, for its only victory in the shortened 2020 season.
LakeVille fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the MMAC.
Leslie 32, Perry 14
LESLIE — Austin Poirier threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough Friday as Perry fell to Leslie, 32-14.
Colton Sanderson led the Ramblers (1-5, 0-3 Greater Lansing Athletic Conference) with 147 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Tim Hall contributed a team-high 11 tackles in the loss.
