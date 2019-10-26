MORRICE — Last week, Morrice suffered its first loss in nearly two years to Crystal Falls Forest Park.
“Going into (last week’s) game I don’t think we were as focused as what we needed to be,” Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said. “The game plan was off.”
This week they were determined to make sure they ended the regular season on a high note. The Orioles did just that, bouncing back with an impressive 56-0 win over Webberville Friday night.
Forest Park edged Morrice 22-14 last weekend in Pickford in a game that was agreed to by the two schools at the last minute after the teams’ original Week 8 opponents forfeited. The loss snapped Morrice’s 20-game winning streak and was the Orioles’ first regular season defeat since a 30-26 setback to Kingston in late 2017.
“This week we adjusted the game plan and got back to the run oriented game that we’re used to,” Crockett said.
The adjusted game plan proved to be just what the Orioles needed to get back on track. Everything clicked against Webberville.
The Orioles’ rushing attack was relentless, racking up all 349 yards of Morrice’s offense. Jonathan Carpenter was the leader of that attack with 201 yards and four touchdowns. Shane Cole and Jarrett Wood also found the end zone in the rout.
“We were coming in with an attitude, we were focused and we wanted to send a message,” Cole said.
On the opposite side of the ball, the Morrice defense smothered Webberville. Morrice held Webberville to just 29 total yards and only allowed the Spartan offense to cross midfield twice.
The Orioles also forced three turnovers, which in turn set up excellent field position for their offense.
One of those turnovers, an interception, was a record breaker. Late in the first quarter, Cole got the 15th pick of his career — and with it now owns Morrice’s career interception record.
“It’s an honor to even tie a record, but breaking one is even more special,” Cole said .
Morrice won at least eight games for the third straight season and fourth time in the past five years. Going into postseason, Crockett said the team has just two things in mind.
“Just focus on one game at a time; just survive and advance.”
MORRICE 56, WEBBERVILLE 0
Webberville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Morrice 22 27 7 0 — 56
First Quarter
M: Jonathan Carpenter 12 yard rush (conversion good), 8:30
M: Jonathan Carpenter 40 yard rush (conversion no good), 6:14
M: Jarrett Wood 1 yard rush (conversion good), 3:29
Second Quarter
M: Shane Cole 21 yard rush (conversion no good), 11:09
M: Caden Mortinsen 1 yard rush (conversion good), 7:55
M: Jonathan Carpenter 1 yard rush (kick is good), 3:55
M: Jonathan Carpenter 1 yard rush (kick is good), 0:17
Third Quarter
M: Garrett DeLau 56 yard rush (kick is good), 7:20
TEAM STATISTICS
Webb Mor
Total yards 29 349
Rushes-yards 22-1 34-349
Passing 4-7-28 0-0-0
Penalties-yards 9-105 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Morrice — Jonathan Carpenter 20-201, 4 TDs; Garrett DeLau 3-66, TD; Shane Cole 3-54, TD
Records: Morrice 8-1 (4-0); Webberville 4-5 .
