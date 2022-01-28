BYRON — Caitlyn Walter and Evalyn Cole each scored 10 points to pace unbeaten Ovid-Elsie past Byron 45-21 Friday.
Kiah Longoria added nine points for the Marauders (11-0, 8-0 MMAC). Braeden Tokar had seven rebounds, while Cole and Hailee Campbell had six each. Ava Bates racked up eight steals.
Rebuilding Byron (2-10, 1-8), the three-time defending league champion, has lost eight straight. Haylee Schott scored eight points with seven rebounds for the Eagles. Reese Forgie had eight points with five rebounds. Jordan Huhn added four points with seven rebounds and two steals.
O-E SCORING: Rylee Lewis 0 2-2 2, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 3, Kiah Longoria 2 3-4 9, Caitlyn Walter 4 2-3 10, Braylon Byrnes 1 2-4 4, Braeden Tokar 1 1-2 3, Evalyn Cole 4 1-3 10, Alexa Murphy 0 0-4 0. Totals 15 11-22 45.
BYRON SCORING: Joey Seigle 1 0-0 2, Hailee Lang 0 0-0 0, Kierra Conlen 1 0-0 2, Ashley Nixon 0 0-0 0, Mya Foster 0 0-0 0, Reese Forgie 3 2-2 8, Haylee Schott 3 2-2 8, Jordan Huhn 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 7-9 21.
Chesaning 36, New Lothrop 30
NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning shut out New Lothrop in the first quarter, then held off the Hornets for a 36-30 win Friday.
The Indians (9-4, 7-3 MMAC) blanked New Lothrop 10-0 in the first quarter, but the Hornets battled back to tie the game at 23 after three quarters.
Ava Devereaux had eight points and five rebounds for Chesaning. Charley Mahan added five points and five boards.
“New Lothrop is a well-coached team and I knew it was too good to be true when we went up 10-0 to start the game,” Indians coach Steve Keck said. “They made some adjustments and gave us a fight the rest of the game.”
Marissa Rombach and Izzy Heslip each scored seven points for New Lothrop. Lily Bruff and Alexis Miller had five steals each.
“Poor shooting and turnovers killed us tonight,” Hornets (7-4, 6-2) coach Jim Perry said. “Chesaning outplayed and outcoached us tonight, I give them a lot of credit for playing tough defense, but a lot of tonight was also on ourselves.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 2 2-2 2, Ava Muron 1 0-0 2, Marissa Romback 3 1-2 7, Izzy Heslip 3 0-0 7, Ashlyn Orr 1 0-0 2, Alexis Miller 2 1-2 6, Madison Wheeler 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 4-6 30.
CHESANING SCORING: Devereaux 8 points, Mahan 5, Hannah Oakes 3, Kennedy McAlpine 2, Avery Butcher 2, Alexia Mugute 2
Durand 52, Mt. Morris 28
MT. MORRIS — Jordyn Lawrence scored 20 points with a season-high seven steals as Durand overpowered Mt. Morris Friday, 52-28.
Ciera Justice and Shianne Briggs notched career-highs for the Railroaders, scoring 10 and eight points, respectively.
“We got 22 points from our non-starters, which is a season high,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “It was just an eight-point game at halftime, but we turned it on after the half.”
With the win, Durand improved to 10-4 overall and 7-3 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Ja’Nae Branch led all Mt. Morris scorers with 14 points.
DURAND SCORING: Jordyn Lawrence 6 6-6 20, Ciera Justice 4 1-2 10, Shianne Briggs 3 2-2 8, Izzy Konesny 2 1-2 5, Rebecca Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Samantha Leydig 1 0-0 2, Jade Garske 0 2-2 2, Sydney Leydig 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 13-16 52.
Morrice 70, Bentley 17
MORRICE — Morrice routed Bentley, 70-17, as Makenzie Doerner scored 16 points, Lily Nowak netted 12 points and Abi Beem scored 11.
Aubrey Rogers had eight steals to go with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Nowak had six steals as Morrice rose to 8-4 overall.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 6 0-0 12, Makenzie Doerner 6 3-5 16, Kaylee McGowan 1 2-4 4, Abi Beem 4 2-2 11, Albri Larner 2 2-2 7, Savannah Miles 3 0-0 6, Mallory Munro 3 0-2 6, Aubrey Rogers 4 0-0 8.
Perry 56, Maple Valley 15
PERRY — Perry routed Vermontville Maple Valley 56-15 Friday.
The Ramblers broke a four-game losing skid.
Perry improved to 3-11 overall and 2-6 in the GLAC.
Dansville 49, Laingsburg 37
DANSVILLE — Laingsburg fell 49-37 on the road to Dansville Friday, according to the MHSAA website.
No details were reported. The Wolfpack fell to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
