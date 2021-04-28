OWOSSO — Owosso’s Ellie Feldpausch improve 7-0 at No. 3 singles, but the Trojans lost to Holly 5-3 Tuesday.
Feldpausch downed Natalie Gutierrez, 6-0, 6-0.
The Trojans also received a victory at No. 1 singles from Kelsey Andrykovich, who blanked Mellissa Strunk 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 singles, with Evelyn Johnson defeating Emily Sorter 6-1, 6-0.
Owosso fell to 1-3 in the Flint Metro League while Holly improved to 3-1-1.
Clio 5, Corunna 2
CORUNNA — Clio defeated Corunna 5-2 Tuesday.
The Cavaliers posted victories at No. 2 singles, with Ava Champion defeating Vanessa Collins, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 10-6, and No. 3 singles, with Mia Finley defeating Emily Yax.
Clio won the remaining five flights in straight sets.
