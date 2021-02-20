BYRON — Durand’s boys basketball team captured its first win of the season — and Bruce Spaulding’s first as head coach — as the Railroaders beat Byron 61-26 Friday night.
Gabe Lynn scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four assists for Durand. Austin Kelley, Ben Nebo and Dylan McDonald all scored 10 points for the Railroaders (1-4, 1-2 MMAC). Trenton Boisclair and Mason Pancheck each added seven points.
Byron’s (0-5, 0-2) Nathan Erdman had 10 points. Hawkins Whitehead scored five.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 4 1-2 10, Ben Nebo 4 0-0 10, Gabe Lynn 4 3-4 12, Trenton Boisclair 2 2-2 7, Mason Pancheck 3 0-0 7, Dylan McDonald 5 0-2 10, Tea Vandugteren 1 0-0 2, Hunter Powell 1 1-4 3.
BYRON SCORING: James Miller 2 0-2 4, Caden Aldrich 2 0-1 4, Nathan Erdman 3 2-4 10, Trevor RItter 1 0-0 3, Hawkins Whitehead 1 3-4 5.
Morrice 51, Atherton 32
MORRICE — Morrice picked up its second victory in as many nights with a 51-32 triumph over Burton Atherton Friday.
Owen Doerner scored 21 points with six rebounds and three steals for the Orioles (2-1). Aaron Davis scored 11 points with four assists and four rebounds.
Peyton Smith scored nine points with five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Evan McPherson had seven rebounds and Brandon Buchanon scored four points.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 4 1-2 11, Caleb Rivers 1 0-0 2, Jonah Mosher 1 0-1 2, Evan McPherson 1 0-1 2, Peyton Smith 4 1-2 9, Brandon Buchanon 1 3-6 4, Owen Doerner 7 5-6 21, Todd Nanasy 1 0-1 2.
New Lothrop 47, Mt. Morris 43
MT. MORRIS — Matt Kieffer scored 18 points and New Lothrop improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the MMAC with a 47-43 victory over Mt. Morris.
“That was a real solid win for us tonight,” said New Lothrop coach Brady Simons. “I was really proud of the way we competed tonight, and especially at the defensive end. We struggled early to score and our defense in the second quarter was key. We created some turnovers and got some momentum heading into the half and Matt Kieffer got us started with 9 of his game high 18 in the second quarter after Mt Morris had a double digit lead.”
Jayden Galloup, sinking three 3-pointers, scored 11 points for the Hornets.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Drew Kohlmann 0 2-2 2, Matt Kieffer 6 5-6 18, Trevor Eustace 2 1-2 6, Cannon Cromwell 1 0-1 3, Jayden Galloup 3 2-2 11, Jaden Curry 3 1-5 7.
Corunna at Clio postponed
The Corunna at Clio game scheduled for Friday was postponed.
The Cavaliers (4-1, 2-1 Flint Metro Stars) will play Flint Southwestern today.
