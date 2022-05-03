BYRON — Mallory Skalski scored in the second half and Byron edged Perry 1-0 Monday.
Skalski scored off an assist by Juul Haartmans with 20:40 left in the game.
Pearl Schmidt made nine saves for Byron.
Laingsburg 1, St. Johns 0
LAINGSBURG — Desire Knoblauch scored in the second half to lift Laingsburg past visiting St. Johns 1-0 Monday.
It was the fourth straight victory for Laingsburg (6-4).
The goal started off a give-and-go crossing pass from Lorna Strieff to Dakota Ballard and back to Strieff. Strieff then crossed the ball to a missed header attempt by Cadie Ellis, but Knoblauch crashed in with a low shot to the left corner.
Laingsburg goalkeeper Joy Antcliff was credited with five saves — one off a penalty kick.
St. Johns fell to 2-4 overall.
Linden 5, Owosso 0
LINDEN — Linden peppered Owosso with 58 shots en route to a 5-0 victory Monday.
Trojans goalie Lily Usher made 35 saves.
“With two of the five goals coming from unexpected deflections off our team, we were not hanging our heads for holding off Linden’s relentless 80-minute attack,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said.
