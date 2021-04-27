MORRICE — The Morrice boys won Monday’s Genesee Area Conference quad meet with 134 points.
Burton Bentley was second with 42, Madison Academy was third (34) and Burton Bendle was fourth (23).
Aiden Campbell was first for Morrice in both the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 9.06 seconds) and the 3,200-meter run (12:03.56).
Todd Nanasy swept the shot put (44-11) and discus (110-7).
Caden Binkley won the pole vault (9-6).
Morrice also won the 400 relay, with Wyatt Wesley, Carter Pattison, Jordan Converse and Dustin Copeland (49.31); the 1,600 relay with Chandler Iler, Rivers, Owen Doerner and Wesley (4:03.03); and the 3,200 relay with Iler, Rivers, Doerner and Campbell (11:07.21).
The Morrice also girls placed first in Monday’s quad. The Orioles totaled 67 points. Burton Bentley was second (33), Madison Academy third (28) and Bendle fourth with 27.
Maisie Campbell was first for Morrice in the 400-meter dash (1:14.12).
Campbell also helped Morrice win three relays. Campbell, Albri Larner, Savannah Miles and Macy BeGole won the 400 relay in 1:03.06. In the 1,600 relay, Campbell, BeGole, Amber Lademann and Lillie Corbat won in 5:19.81. In the 3,200 relay, Campbell, Miles, Lademann and Coprbat won in 12:52.19.
Other Morrice winners were Miles (shot put, 25-8), Ella Wyzga (discus, 63-3) and BeGole (pole vault, 8-0).
