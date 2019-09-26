CORUNNA — Flushing won seven flights in straight sets to down Corunna 8-0 Wednesday.
The Raiders won by default at No. 3 doubles.
Jack Belmer won four points off Scott Mignerey in the first set at No. 2 singles, but fell 6-4, 6-1. Trent Moore and Braden Fuchey also won four first-set points at No. 1 doubles before dropping a 6-4, 6-1 decision.
O-E falls twice
LANSING — Skyler Brown picked up Ovid-Elsie’s lone victory Monday as Hillsdale topped the Marauders 7-1.
Brown defeated Ethan York 6-0, 4-6, 10-2 at No. 3 singles. O-E was hurt by defaulting in three matches.
Ovid-Elsie also played Leslie-Lansing Christian Monday, losing 8-0. Eian Bushard fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Brown dropped a 6-3, 1-6 decision at No. 3 singles in the most competitive matches.
