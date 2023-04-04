OWOSSO — This year marks the 40th season that JoEllen Smith has been the head coach of the Owosso varsity softball squad.
Her run from 1983 through the present day has included nearly 900 wins and the school’s first-ever state softball championship in 2021.
As she looks to add to that already bulletproof coaching legacy, Smith faces a potentially thorny season. The Trojans return 10 players from last season’s 33-7-1 squad which captured Flint Metro League Stars Division and Division 2 district championships, but they’re missing the central player from both last year’s team and 2021’s state titleist — ace pitcher Macy Irelan.
Irelan — last season’s Miss Softball, who has already established herself as the No. 2 pitcher for Dvision 1 Kent State University as a freshman — pitched nearly every inning for Owosso over the past two seasons, graduating with an 83-15 career record.
Last season she went 31-7, with 414 strikeouts and only 50 walks, while also batting .559 with a school-record 76 hits and 60 RBI.
Irelan is not the only major loss for the Trojans — they also graduated Kendall Anderson, a unanimous All-Flint Metro first-team outfielder. Anderson batted .339 with 41 hits and 26 RBIs.
These losses have Smith hedging expectations a bit as the team prepares for its first game, scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, at Leslie.
“Our league was very tough last year and I see it to be even tougher this season,” Smith said. “The loss of Miss Michigan pitcher Macy Irelan and four-year starter Kendall Anderson are huge losses.”
Still, Smith said she has always believed in the team concept as the biggest key to winning.
“The losses will be tough but I believe in more, though, than one person,” Smith said. “I believe in the team more than one person and I believe these players are going to gel. I can tell you that the team chemistry I’ve had on this team is one of the best I’ve had. And I think that is sometimes more important than talent.”
Great team chemistry or no, the fact remains that the burden of replacing Irelan in the circle is being divvied up among two freshman hurlers — Danica Dwyer, a righthander, and Audri Hrncharik, a lefthander. The success of the team will be determined, in large part, by how quickly they shape up.
Of course, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Dwyer contribute to a winner early. Already this schoolyear she helped propel the Owosso girls basketball team to its first district title in 22 years, earning All-Area hoops notice in the process.
“Right now, I plan on throwing one the first game and the other for the second game (of a doubleheader),” Smith said. “Audri is a lefthander and she can play outfield. And Danica can play pretty much anywhere … I have been impressed so far.”
Smith — only the second varsity softball coach in Owosso’s history after the late Pauline (Denny) Hill — said she is fortunate to have a solid corps of assistant coaches to help her figure out which buttons might need to be pressed to get her squad to perform up to its potential.
Her husband, Terry Smith, has been coaching with her during her entire four-decade stretch, while Devon Burzmor, is in her 16th season at Owosso and has 21 total years of coaching (including five at Chesaning).
“That’s another key to it, your coaching staff,” Smith said.
Smith said Owosso always has the goal of winning and that continues to be the case in 2023.
“We always have the goal of league champs and district champs and plan nothing (open houses) on Saturdays until the state tournament is completed.” Smith said. “(Having) two freshmen on the mound, the first time for me in 40 years of coaching … is both exciting and somewhat unpredictable. They are surrounded by an excellent defense and offense. I see good things happening.”
Four-year varsity shortstop Jamie Maier figures to anchor the Trojans’ lineup this season. She batted .397 a year ago, with seven homers and 41 RBI. Four-year varsity catcher/third baseman Sydney Somers; seniors Julianna Loomis (1B/OF), Emily Pumford (OF), Kenzee DeFrenn (UT) and Marisa Rose (UT); three-year juniors Lexi Hemker (3B), Reese Thayer (OF), Maddie Miller (2B) and Keanah Buchele (C/UT); and sophomore Charlie Etchison also return.
Kylee Nesbit, a freshman utility player, will be a newcomer along with Dwyer and Hrncharik.
Maier said having two new pitchers onboard is definitely a different feeling but the senior said everything will be OK.
“They’re both pretty good pitchers,” Maier said. “And we’ve got a good defense and they’ll be able to make the batters put the ball in play for our defense — and probably get some strikeouts along the way, too. Danica has a nasty change-up … So we have pretty good odds this year. We have a great defense and we have good hitters. We should be a very talented team.”
Dwyer said she’s fully aware of Irelan’s shadow, but that she trusts her defense and expects to get by.
“Definitely big shoes but I think with our defense behind us, we’ll just do the best that we can and be helped by the players behind us,” Dwyer said.
“I just think that we’re going to have a real strong team and that our bats are going to be a very important part of our team,” Somers said.
Added Hemker, Owosso’s third baseman, “Ya, I’d say we have a very strong defense and that will definitely make us a lot stronger.”
Thayer, who will move into centerfield this season, said there is a lot to be excited about.
“I think that we’re still pretty good,” Thayer said. “The defense is definitely there to back up the pitchers that we have now. So we don’t have as many errors and our bats our definitely strong.”
And Owosso has one of the most successful head coaches around in Smith — who exceeded 800 coaching victories in 2021.
“She just pushes us toward our goals and is always there to support us,” Somers said.
Argus-Press 2023 Softball Preview
Byron
Last season: 11-16 (5-9 MMAC)
Head coach: Dan Huhn
Key Returning Players: Brooklyn Zakoor, Kelsea Strzelecki, Jordan Huhn, Camryn Hamilton, Reese Forgie, Sage Chapman, Lily Miller
Key Newcomers: Lilly Quimby, Emma Glass, Kylee Boone
Outlook: Four returning seniors — Brooklyn Zakoor, Kelsea Strezelecki, Reese Forgie and Sage Chapman — will lead the way for the Eagles in 2023 says head coach Dan Huhn. Zakoor, Camryn Hamilton and Jordan Huhn also return as league honorable mention players. “We are fortunate have our top two RBI hitters returning (sophomores Hamilton and Jordan Huhn),” said the coach. Several other newcomers will also play a big role this season, he said. “We hope to develop fundamental skills and be competitive at all times,” Huhn said.
Chesaning
Last season: N/A
Head coach: Todd Moser
Key Returning Players: Hailey Rolfe, CF; Hannah Cooper, 2B; Ava Devereaux, SS, P; Kylie Florian, 3B; Abby Meder, 1B; Abbey VanHaarren, Autumn Mahoney, OF; Bryn Mahoney, OF; Marenda Jones, UT
Key Newcomers: Brevlyn Struck, Fr., P; Kylie Trevino
Outlook: Coach Todd Moser succeeds long-time head coach Ron Poyer at the Chesaning helm in 2023. The Indians will be led by senior centerfielder Hailey Rolfe, an honorable mention Division 3 All-Stater who led the area in batting last year at .687. The first-team All-Area player added a school-record nine homers and made just one error. Eight other players also return.
Corunna
Last season: 6-29 overall (2-20 Flint Metro Stars Division)
Head coach: Sam Shuster
Key Returning Players: Jenna Bauman, Sr., Gracie Crowe, Sr., Sydnie Gillett, Sr.; Kira Patrick, Sr.; Carly Pavka, Sr., Maddie Shuster, Sr.; BreOnna Woodruff, Sr. Addy Henry, Jr., Claire Milton, Jr.; Kayla Shepard, Jr.; Kelly Sims, Jr.; Hailey Throne, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Peyton Stahr (P, INF), Clare Henry (C, INF)
Outlook: The Cavaliers will be looking to improve on last season’s six-win total but also to improve its mental outlook, said Shuster. “The goals for this season we have as a team are to improve our mental focus throughhout whole games by building mental toughness and competing down to the very last out,” Shuster said.
Durand
Last season: 11-22 (5-9 MMAC)
Head coach: Sam Lach
Key Returning Players: Avery Gilson, Sr., P, UT; Jordyn Lawrence, Sr., OF; Ciera Justice, Sr., IF; Sydney Leydig, Sr., 2B; Molly Winson, Sr., C; Sydney Spaulding, Jr., C/1B
Key Newcomers: Malerie Freese, So., P; Samantha Leydig, So., UT; Hayli Pugh, So., 3B; Kadence Tanner, Fr., P; Taylor Carlson, Fr., UT, OF
Outlook: Durand returns five senior starters in Avery Gilson, Jordyn Lawrence, Ciera Justice, Sydney Leydig and Molly Winson. Winson, a catcher, batted .342 last season with 25 hits and 16 RBIs while Spaulding, catcher/first base, batted .326 with 29 hits. Gilson had 26 hits and stole 30 bases last season as a pitcher/utility player. Lawrence had 18 hits as an outfielder while Sydney Leydig had 20 hits. “We have finished our second week of practice with a really good feeling,” Lach said. “Everyone is picking up right where they left off, our fundamentals are where they need to be. We are increasing our softball IQ by the day and we have a great feeling going into the season. Our goal is, as most are, to have a winning season overall and in the conference.”
Laingsburg
Last season: 26-7 (12-4 CMAC), district champions.
Head coach: Jeff Cheadle
Key Returning Players: Ashley Bila, Jr., SS; Addyson Buchin, So., P; Ellie Baynes, Sr., 3B; Haley Konieczny, Sr., OF; Ella Merrell, Jr., 2B
Key Newcomers: Skylar Stiff, Fr., P; Savanna Stirm, Fr., 1B, C; Harper Strouse, Fr., C; Bella Latuszak, Fr., 3B, 2B
Outlook: Bila batted .623 last season with 74 runs scored and captured first-team All-CMAC, All-District and All-Region honors. Buchin batted .468 and drove in 37 runs and also recorded a 13-6 pitching mark with 136 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched. Merrell batted .337 with 34 runs scored and Baynes batted .315. Konieczny is returning from an ACL injury. “We should contend for a CMAC title and the CMAC should be strong. Our goals are to win the CMAC, districts and regionals.”
New Lothrop
Last season: 25-12-1, 14-0 MMAC champions, district champions.
Head coach: Tom Birchmeier
Key Returning Players: Brynne Birchmeier, Jr., 3B; Marissa Rombach, Jr., SS; Sara Dammann, Jr., OF; Delaney Gross, Jr., P/OF; Makenzie Wendling, Jr., 3B; Victoria Henige, So., C/UT; Ashlyn Orr, So., 1B.
Key Newcomers: Brianna Heroux, Jr., P/OF; Alexis Birchmeier, Jr., OF; Mallory Heroux, Fr., P/UT; Olivia Birchemier, Sr., UT.
Outlook: New Lothrop which went unbeaten last season in the MMAC, and racked up 25 victories overall, returns seven players, all underclassman. Perhaps the most significant returner is Brynne Birchmeier, junior second baseman/pitcher, who was honorable mention all-stater after batting .500 with 55 hits and 39 RBIs. “We are lucky to have a bunch of returners who have played a lot of varsity softball for NL and they are still underclassman,” said head coach Tom Birchmeier. “Our goal is to win our third consecutive league title. We currently have a 33-game winning streak in league play. Obviously we would like to keep that going but I feel our league is as competitive and deep as its been in a long time so that is going to be tough. There are four or five teams in our league that have a legitimate shot at winning the title this year. We want to be playing our best softball at the end of the season when playoffs start. We’ve won a couple of district titles and would love to take that next step and advance even further this year. We also want to be academic all state again. We had the highest GPA in Division 3 last year.”
Owosso
Last season: 33-7-1, Flint Metro Stars Division champions, district champions.
Head coach: JoEllen Smith
Key Returning Players: Jamie Maier, Sr., SS; Sidney Somers, Sr., C, 3B; Julianna Loomis, Sr., OF; Emily Pumford, Sr., OF; Kenzee DeFrenn, Sr., UT; Marisa Rose, Sr., UT; Lexi Hemker, Jr., 3B; Reese Thayer, Sr., OF; Maddie Miller, Jr., 2B; Keanah Buchele, Jr., C/UT); Charlie Etchison, So., P, C, IF, OF.
Key Newcomers: Danica Dwyer, Fr., P, C, IF; Audri Hrncharik, Fr., P, C, IF, OF; Kylee Nesbit, Fr., IF, OF.
Outlook: Owosso returns 10 players from last season’s 33-7-1 contingent but must replace standout pitcher Macy Irelan, who captured Miss Softball honors last season. Irelan posted an 83-15 career record including a 31-7 record as a senior with 414 strikeouts and 50 walks in 229-plus innings. She also posted a .559 batting average with a school-record 76 hits. Another key player who moved on to graduation is Kendall Anderson, a four-year starter in the outfield. The Trojans return four-year starting shortstop Jamie Maier (.391 batting average, 41 RBIs), four-year varsity player Sidney Somers (catcher/third base), returning seniors Julianna Loomis (1B/OF), Emily Pumford (OF), Kenzee DeFreen (UT), Marisa Rose (UT), returning juniors Lexi Hemker (3B0, Reese Thayer )OF), Maddie Miller (2B and Keanah Buchele (C and UT). Charlie Etchison, a sophomore, also returns and plays P, C, IF and OF. The three key newcomers are freshmen Danica Dwyer (P, C, IF), Audri Hrncharik (P, OF) and Kylee Nesbit (UT).
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: N/A
Head coach: Felicia Gingrich
Key Returning Players: Maddisyn Miller, Jr., C; Olivia Burt, P/SS; Ashland Particka, OF; Gracie Schultz.
Outlook: While the Argus-Press could not make contact with the Marauders’ coaching staff before the opener, Miller led the squad a year ago with a .495 batting average. She banged 52 hits and drove in 51 runs as a First-Team All-Area player.
Perry
Last season: 18-13, (8-6 GLAC)
Head coach: Kris Smith
Key Returning Players: Sara Austin, So., P; Madison Ralston, So., C/SS; Teagan Hallock, So., CF; Jenna O’Bryant, Jr., 1B; Celina Mcfarland, Jr., SS; Hannah Brodberg, Jr., OF.
Key Newcomers: Emma Winans, Fr., 2B; Grace SPiess, So., 3B; Madison Kloeckner, So., P/OF.
Outlook: Our goals for the season are to have a winning season and compete in the top of the conference,” said Kris Smith. “We’re a super young team with no seniors. We are viewing this as a building year for an opportunity to build for two special seasons where we return almost our entire roster. We have a really good nucleus of young players. There will be some bumps and there will be some really good moments. Excited for our young team to compete and see what we do well as a team and what we need to continue to work on to get to that championship level.”
Morrice
Morrice will not suit up a varsity softball team for 2023, school officials announced.
