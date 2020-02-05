PERRY — Clutch free throws and baskets from an assortment of players lifted Perry past Leslie 56-54 Tuesday and kept the Ramblers atop the crowded Greater Lansing Activities Conference standings.
Caleb Leykauf, Perry’s 6-foot-4 senior forward, scored 19 points with seven rebounds and drained two free throws with 11.6 seconds left to give the Ramblers a 56-52 lead.
“I don’t feel any pressure any more,” Leykauf said. “I have confidence and I went down and made them both.”
Leslie scored a bucket in the final second as Perry coach Mike Shauver yelled “Don’t foul!” The Ramblers didn’t, and weathered the storm to maintain a share of first place in the GLAC.
Perry, Leslie and Stockbridge were locked in a three-way tie for first place as the night began. But now it’s just the Ramblers (9-3, 7-1) — by a half a game. Stockbridge (9-4, 6-1) was idle and Leslie fell to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the league with Tuesday’s loss.
Stockbridge plays Friday at Leslie.
“We got stops when we needed to and we made free throws when we needed to,” Shauver said in a jubilant locker room. “We made some big shots down the stretch and we did just enough to win. And that’s what you’ve got to do this time of year.”
Senior guard Brodie Crim scored 16 points for Perry and shot 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the second half, including 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter. Senior point guard C.J. King scored 11 points with five assists, and senior forward Brody Kassa had seven points.
Leslie featured the Lucas McDaniel, with 14 points. Nathan Beachey scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and Tristan Feighner scored 12 on four 3-pointers.
Crim said Leslie’s 3-point shooting was problematic, but Perry overcame it.
“They were knocking them down but we had to get our hands up and we played some good defense and had to rebound, too,” Crim said.
Perry finished 15-for-18 from the free-throw line, including 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter. Crim and Kassa also each drained important 3-pointers in the final quarter.
As the third quarter wound down, Perry milked several seconds off the clock and then King took the ball to the hole and scored as the final second ticked off. It gave the Ramblers a 41-39 lead entering the fourth quarter and momentum on their side.
Up 49-47 with 1:13 left, Crim made two free throws to make it a four-point lead. Tyler Bogner made one of two free throws with 58 seconds left and the Ramblers held a 52-47 edge.
Beachey scored underneath for Leslie with 40 seconds left to make it 52-49. Crim responded with clutch free throws with 23 seconds left, sinking both attempts to push it back to five.
Feighner swished a 3-pointer from the baseline to make it 54-52. Leykauf, however, hit his free throws to render the Blackhawks’ bucket at the buzzer harmless.
“The next five games ahead of us are all must-wins for the league,” said Leykauf, who also eclipsed 800 career points (815). “In the first half tonight, we just played as a team and we continued to do that in the second half. We made free throws down the stretch and that helped us a lot.”
Crim said the win was critical for the defending GLAC champion Ramblers, whose lone league loss was 65-44 Jan. 21 to Stockbridge. The team wears the words, “Defend the Belt,” on the front of their warm-ups.
“We’ve been on and off with our free throws this year and in this game, we just knocked them down,” Crim said.
PERRY 56, LESLIE 54
LESLIE (9-3, 6-2 GLAC): Lucas McDaniel 14 points. Totals: 21 5-8 54.
PERRY (9-3, 7-1 GLAC): Brodie Crim 3 8-8 16, Gage Foster 1 0-0 2, Tyler Bogner 0 1-2 1, C.J. King 4 3-4 11, Caleb Leykauf 8 2-2 19, Brody Kassa 2 1-2 7. Totals: 18 15-18 56.
Leslie 11 15 13 15 — 54
Perry 10 15 16 15 — 56
3-Point Goals: Perry 5 (Crim 2, Leykauf 1, Kassa 2). Leslie 7 (Feighner 4, Rutan 1, McDaniel 2). Rebounds: Perry (Leykauf 7). Assists: Perry (King 5).
