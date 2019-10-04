It’s time for Week 6 of the high school football season.
Area teams are fighting to stay in playoff contention and I’m battling for position in the season standings in The Argus-Press Pigskin Picks free-for all.
Ryan Weiss is the frontrunner and, after Ryan’s 11-1 performance a week ago, he leads the pack by two games. I’m standing in second place after faring 9-3 a week ago. It’s time to make up some lost ground.
Josh Champlin is in third place, three games behind Ryan, while Dan Basso is four games back.
I’ll give credit where credit is due. Weiss has been spot on this year and appears to be up to his old habits. Ryan, who has went 39-5 in high school games so far, has won this Pigskin Picks panel competition four of the last six years. I won it last year for the first time — sorry Ryan — with Dan winning it two years ago.
I guess the cream is rising to the top again.
I will also welcome our newest sports writer, Connor Matthes, to our panel. Connor, like me, is a graduate of Michigan State University and it’s great to see another Green and White alum. We’re both as big as linebackers — but neither played for the Spartans.
Connor previously worked at WKAR’s Current Sports with Al Martin. With Connor aboard, it brings back memories of Spartan backers from the past here in the newsroom, like Art Bukowski. But I digress.
Corunna at Ortonville Brandon
The 1-4 Cavaliers beat the lightning and Clio, 49-28 last week and coach Kyle Robinson’s gridders will be aiming for their second straight victory. The Peyton Norton-to-Nick Steinacker pass-catch combo resulted in three TDs last week. Steinacker, bound for the University of Michigan in a few years, presents a lot of problems for opposing defenses to handle. Brandon’s Blackhawks, however, stand 4-1 and have allowed just 66 points so far … Brandon 28, Corunna 13.
Owosso at Clio
Two 0-5 squads hungry for a victory. The Trojans have knocked on victory’s door twice this season, suffering a 22-21 loss to Swartz Creek and a 26-25 setback last week to Lake Fenton. They will finally get the ‘W’ this time around. Owosso has proven to be a much improved team this fall, it just haven’t gotten many breaks. Clio lost by 21 points to Corunna last week, but gave Lake Fenton a 30-28 scare … Owosso 35, Clio 21.
New Lothrop at Durand
The 3-2 Railroaders felt good after last week’s come-from-behind 44-32 win over visiting Chesaning. The rushing of fullbacks Brock Holek and Tyler Purdy took center stage. However, Durand is facing the No. 1-ranked Hornets, defending state champs, who have outscored their collective opponents 230-28. New Lothrop is 5-0 and 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Too many weapons — like Avery Moore, Will Muron, Cam Orr and others — for the Railroaders to stop … New Lothrop 45, Durand 6.
Chesaning at Byron
This game will be hard to call because this is a pretty evenly-matched MMAC contest. Both teams have shutout Otisville LakeVille — Chesaning routed the Falcons 58-0 and Byron, last week, blanked them 42-0 in just one half of a lightning-shortened game. Quarterback Jack Selon of Byron has been on a running tear of late, rushing for 530 yards the past two weeks. Chesaning QB Trent Devereaux leads the way for Chesaning (2-3) ... Byron 35, Chesaning 21.
Perry at Leslie
Both teams stand 2-3 and should be a close encounter, but I’m going with Leslie, who gave Lakewood a 27-21 scare. Perry fell to Lakewood 48-26. Here goes … Leslie 28, Perry 21.
Laingsburg at Saranac
Laingsburg stands 3-2, while Saranac sits at 1-4. The Redskins have only scored 47 points all season and have given up 191. The Wolfpack, coming off a 49-6 loss to unbeaten Pewamo-Westphalia, should win this one … Laingsburg 35, Saranac 13.
Ovid-Elsie at Mt. Morris
Both teams are 2-3 but I have to give the edge to Ovid-Elsie. The Marauders have a better offense and are shooting for their third win in the last four games … Ovid-Elsie 28, Mt. Morris 20.
Goodrich at Lake Fenton
Both teams bring in 3-0 marks in the Flint Metro Stars Division and I’ll give the edge to the Martians … Goodrich 35, Lake Fenton 28.
Iowa at Michigan (-3.5)
I’ll go with the Wolverines — I feel they are a better all-around squad than Iowa … Michigan 28, Iowa 17.
Michigan State at Ohio State (-19.5)
I’m afraid the Buckeyes will win this one by 21 points … Ohio State 35, Michigan State 14.
Eastern Michigan (-6.5) at Central Michigan
Not a very intriguing matchup, but I have to go with Eastern by a touchdown … Eastern Michigan 24, Central Michigan 17.
Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)
Two 3-1 teams, but can’t go against the Cowboys, who lost last week 12-10 to the Saints … Cowboys 24, Packers 21.
