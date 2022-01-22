CORUNNA — A tight rivalry game between Corunna and visiting Owosso got out of hand in a hurry Friday.
The Cavaliers trailed the Trojans 6-3 in the early going and needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Braylon Socia to take a 14-8 lead into the second quarter.
Things quickly spiraled Corunna’s way in the next eight minutes, with Socia burying another triple that started a 29-4 run. The Cavaliers’ ever-present press created a flood of turnovers that quickly resulted into points the other way as Corunna ended up cruising to a 65-30 victory.
Socia, a sophomore guard, finished with 15 points and four 3-pointers and six rebounds. Corunna, winning for the fifth straight game, improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Wyatt Bower scored 13 points while Peyton Termeer finished with 12 points and five steals.
Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi said his team struggled on its first few possessions, but quickly got into a good rhythm.
“We turned it over two of the first three possessions,” Buscemi said. “We don’t get a great look and they make a couple of shots and got the lead early in a rivalry game like this. I just think the slow start was just a few bad possessions. We played better and our defense always seems to show up.”
Twelve of Socia’s points and three of his 3-pointers came in the first half. While he said his buzzer-beating 3 in the first quarter pumped the team up, Socia said it was the Cavaliers’ press that really turned the tide.
“Oh yeah — that’s our thing and that’s our defense,” Socia said. “That’s what we did. We frustrated them and we got them off their game.”
Corunna took a 58-20 lead into the fourth quarter. Teddy Worthington and Chayse Zalecki each scored six points for Owosso (0-8, 0-3), which dropped its 34th straight game.
Owosso first-year coach David Williams said Corunna’s press was not a surprise and that the Trojans handled it pretty well in the early going. Then things changed, he said.
“We haven’t proven that we can consistently break the press and sustain it for a full 32 minutes,” Willilams said. “So we knew that was going to happen. We started out being real patient. They made some adjustments and we just didn’t make the correct adjustments to fight back … The second quarter really hurt.”
Williams said his team is getting better, however.
“We just didn’t have the firepower to come back but we’re doing better and everyday in practice they are getting better,” Williams said.
OWOSSO SCORING: Chrishaun Bates 1 0-0 2, Teddy Worthington 1 4-5 6, Cody Fields 2 0-0 4, Corbin Thompson 1 0-0 3, Chris Howard 1 0-0 3, Weston Yoho 1 0-0 2, Andrew Lewis 0 2-2 2, Jay Tuttle 1 0-0 2, Chase Zalecki 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 8-9 30.
CORUNNA SCORING: Chase Bone 1 0-0 2, Carson Reed 0 1-2 1, Logan Roka 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Bower 5 2-2 13, Dylan Quirk 1 1-2 3, Tarick Bower 1 3-4 5, Peyton Termeer 3 6-9 12, Braylon Socia 5 1-4 15, Logan Vowell 2 0-0 5, Zach Pickler 0 2-4 2, Jaden Edington 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 17-29 65.
