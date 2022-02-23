ELSIE — Axel Newell scored 15 points and Dylan Carman added 11, but Ovid-Elsie lost to Ionia 49-44 Tuesday.
Logan Thompson added six points for the Marauders (15-2), who got four assists from Braxton Stenger and three from Carman.
Ionia (14-3) shot 17 of 22 from the free-throw line.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 1 0-1 2, Axel Newell 5 4-6 15, Adam Barton 2 0-0 5, Dylan Carman 3 2-2 11, Clay Wittenberg 2 1-3 5, Logan Thompson 1 4-4 6. Totals 14 11-16 44.
Perry 53, Potterville 50
PERRY — Jack Lamb scored 17 points with six assists to lead Perry over Potterville Tuesday, 53-50.
Blake Lantis added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (9-9). Colton had delivered 12 rebounds, eight points and three blocked shots. Cody Swain had seven points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals..
Potterville was lowered to 9-8.
PERRY SCORING: Jack Lamb 17 points, Blake Lantis 13, Colton Sanderson 8, Cody Swain 7, Jacob Dejarlais 6, Parker Davis 2.
Durand 72, Owosso 35
OWOSSO — Gabe Lynn scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and five steals to lead Durand past Owosso 72-35 Tuesday.
The Railroaders (12-6) made good on 11 3-pointers, three of which came from Lynn.
Austin Kelley scored 13 points with six rebounds and three assists for the Railroaders. Markell Tate added 10 points and Mason Pancheck had four steals.
Owosso fell to 1-17. No details on Owosso’s scoring leaders was reported to The Argus-Press.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 4 3-3 13, Alex Bruni 3 0-0 7, Gabe Lynn 8 0-0 19, Carson LePage 1 0-0 3, Markell Tate 4 0-0 10, Mason Pancheck 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Smith 2 0-0 4, Evan Samson 2 0-0 4, Dylan McDOnald 2 0-3 4, Mason Wells 2 0-0 6. Totals 29 3-8 72.
Webberville 70, New Lothrop 58
NEW LOTHROP — Ty Kohlmann scored 24 points, but Webberville defeated New Lothrop 70-58 Tuesday.
Jordan Belmer added eight points for the Hornets and Greg Henderson scored seven. The loss lowered New Lothrop to 8-8 overall.
Webberville (14-4) featured Nate Lott’s 24 points and Kolson Lycos’ 23.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 7 10-10 24, Jordan Belmer 3 2-4 8, Greg Henderson 3 0-0 7, Jaden Curry 2 2-2 6, Zack Graves 2 2-2 6, Ryan Heslip 2 0-0 5, Luke Henige 1 0-0 2.
