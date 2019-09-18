NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s volleyball team swept Durand 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 Tuesday.
No stat leaders for the Hornets were available at press time.
Durand’s Alivia Gilson had 18 digs and Maddie McMillin added 14. Mackenzie Pancheck had three kills.
Durand fell to 1-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Morrice rallies
past Atherton
BURTON — Morrice came back from an 0-2 deficit to beat Burton Atherton in five sets, 22-25, 19-25, 26-24, 27-25, 15-10 Tuesday.
Allie Colthorp and Jenna O’Berry each had six kills for the Orioles (3-5, 3-1 Genesee Area Conference). O’Berry had eight aces and 13 assists, while Colthorp added six aces. Katelyn Allen added three blocks and Jade Nanasy had 10 digs.
“We came together in the third set fighting the whole way, pulling out the win in five,” Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Morrice — Allie Colthorp 6, Jenna O’Berry 6.
Assists: Morrice — O’Berry 13.
Blocks: Morrice — Katelyn Allen 3, Miller 2.
Digs: Morrice — Jade Nanasy 10, O’Berry 5.
Aces: Morrice — O’Berry 8, Colthorp 6.
Records: Morrice 3-5, 3-1 GAC.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Durand — Mackenzie Pancheck 3, Emma Maiden 2, Riley Vandendries 2.
Assists: Durand — Clara Henry 4.
Digs: Durand — Alivia Gilson 18, Maddie McMillin 14.
Records: Durand 1-2 MMAC.
