DURAND — Durand’s zone defense held Owosso to just seven first-half points and Railroaders kept the pressure on in the second half en route to a 45-21 victory Tuesday over the Trojans and sweep the season series.
Durand’s 6-foot-4 senior center Jessica Winslow, playing her final home game in a four-year varsity career, kissed the floor in the final seconds while being substituted out. Also gaining the applause of the home crowd were Durand’s two other seniors, Jade Garske and Marionna Callender, also substituted out in the final few seconds on Parents Appreciation Night.
Winslow and junior guard Jordyn Lawrence, who battled early foul trouble, each scored 10 points for the Railroaders (13-6).Winslow led Durand’s first-half scoring with six points and scored four more in the fourth quarter.
“I was just kind of like reflecting on the last four years,” Winslow said. “I was brought up as a freshman. I spent a lot of time here and to see it be over is a little bittersweet … I think this is one of the best games we’ve ever played — our defense played really well.”
Durand — which led 20-7 at halftime and 30-15 after three quarters — also got seven points from Garske.
Garske was also emotional after the final horn sounded in her final home game of her career.
“This is just a great experience,” Garske said. “I enjoyed every bit of it. This was probably my favorite year. It’s been three years I’ve played on varsity — and it makes it fun being able to win with everyone you’re playing with.”
Durand coach Dave Inman said his team played strong team defense, but the key really was strong rebounding.
“They (Owosso) were down some guards and they have some forwards playing guards,” Inman said. “But they’ve got (Kendall) Anderson and (Peyton) Spicer and they rebound so well. We were thinking, no matter what we run, they can just throw it up and go get it. It was really the rebounding was the biggest thing in the first half. We didn’t want to give them any offensive rebounds. That was our main objective.”
Inman said Durand junior guard Mackenzi Aslin played a big role in the big first half with Lawrence in foul trouble.
“Aslin, she plays a couple of minutes each half. She played great,” Inman said. “She played more tonight. There was like very little drop off from Jordyn to her.”
Durand defeated Owosso Trojans 38-37 in come-from-behind fashion in the season opener on Dec. 8. This time, the Railroaders led from wire-to-wire, holding the Trojans to a season-low 21 points.
Durand has won three of its last four while Owosso has lost five straight.
Spicer, a sophomore forward, scored a team-high nine points for Owosso — all coming in the second half. Anderson added six points as Owosso fell to 5-14 overall.
The Trojans were without the services of several players, noted head coach Jeremy Dwyer. Owosso held Durand to eight points in the first quarter and 20 for the first half, yet still trailed by 13.
“It was really a struggle offensively,” Dwyer said. “We’re down seven girls from the start of the year. Between the injury bug and attrition, we’ve been absolutely hammered. I mean, it’s not an excuse, it’s reality. I’ve got girls that should be playing post that are playing point guard and vice versa to keep the court spread out.
“I’ve never questioned these girls’ effort. I love practicing with them. We’ve got to find a way to bring a little more energy to their game.”
Dwyer said after a slow start his team showed some fight in the second half. Durand held a slight 10-8 scoring edge in the third quarter before a 15-6 run in the fourth to put Owosso away.
“We’ve done that the last two or three games,” Dwyer said. “We kind of came out, not knowing how to react in the first half and then we come out in the second half and really play well with them — and either beat them or play them even. I think you saw that again tonight.”
Dwyer said Owosso was able to contain Winslow for the most part but just couldn’t keep up with Durand’s offensive output.
“There’s not a lot you’re going to do against that size,” Dwyer said of Winslow. “For the first half, really we took her out of it. We just couldn’t score with them. In the second half we were chasing points.”
Spicer said Owosso has battled through adversity this season but refuses to give in.
“We’ve been going through a lot this season,” Spicer said. “Lots of things have been changing. It’s not an excuse but we’re fighting and pushing through, trying to get our energy up with what we have. And just keep fighting.”
OWOSSO SCORING: Lexi Hemker 0 0-2 0, Reese Thayer 1 2-4 4, Kendall Anderson 1 4-6 6, Sydney Somers 1 0-0 2, Peyton Spicer 3 2-4 9. Totals 6 8-16 21.
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 1 1-2 3, Sydney Leydig 1 1-5 4, Jordyn Lawrence 4 2-2 10, Izzy Konesny 1 2-6 4, Jade Garske 3 0-0 7, Ciera Justice 1 0-0 2, Mackenzi Aslin2 0-2 4, Rylee Remington 0 1-2 1, Jessica Winslow 5 0-0 10. Totals 18 7-19 45.
