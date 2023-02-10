CLIO — Peyton TerMeer was the difference maker in Corunna’s road win over Clio Friday night.
The senior guard’s 20 points very nearly equalled the Cavaliers’ margin of victory, which came at 58-39.
Corunna blitzed the Mustangs straight out of the gate, running out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter.
By halftime the Cavs were up 30-14. It was academic from there.
Outside of Termeer, Corunna’s scoring production was fairly evenly distributed. Brevin Boilore had nine points, Braylon Socia tallied seven, Dakari McGee had six, Parker Isham five and Logan Roka and Wyatt Bower four apiece.
The win improves the Cavaliers’ record to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Clio slides to 2-14 (1-7) with the loss.
LAINGSBURG 75, ST. PATRICK 38
LAINGSBURG — The undefeated Laingsburg Wolfpack ran roughshod over visiting Portland St. Patrick on Friday, thumping the visiting Shamrocks 75-38, to improve to 16-o on the year.
Zander Woodruff led the perfectos with 21 points, while Luke Snyder and Jacob Essenberg each chipped in 10, and Ty Randall had nine.
St. Patrick was led by Charlie Thelen’s 14 points. The ‘Rocks fall to 4-9 on the year with the loss.
CHESANING 79, BYRON 29
BYRON — Byron has not has an easy time of it on the hardwood this year. The Eagles entered Friday night’s Mid-Michigan Activities Conference contest against Chesaning with a 2-9 league record (they were 2-12) and having suffered a number of lopsided losses, including a 49-point drubbing at the hands of Durand back on Dec. 9. Chesaning did the Railroaders one better, however, pasting Byron by 50, to the tune of 79-29.
The Indians’ victory was a pure team effort, without any singular supernova powering them to their heady point total.
Mason Struck led the team with 15 points. He was also one of a number of Chesaning players who demonstrated quick hands, logging four steals.
Eli Escamilla and Reese Greenfelder joined Struck in the double-digit column, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively. Greenfelder also had five rebounds and seven swipes.
Chaz Slankard (9 points), Jaylen Anderson (7), Evan List (7), Nate Ferry (6), Lucas Powell (6), Josh Lange (3) and Dylan James (2) rounded out the Indian scoring.
Chesaning improves to 15-3 overall and 12-1 in the MMAC with the win. Byron falls to 2-13 (2-10) in defeat.
LAKE FENTON 63, OWOSSO 20
OWOSSO — Owosso took its 18th loss of the season Friday night, falling by 43 to the visiting Lake Fenton Blue Devils.
Andrew Lewis led the Trojans — still looking for their first win — with seven points. Santi Aguirre added four points, while Matthew Shattuck had three.
Lake Fenton improves to 11-6 overall and 7-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division with the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CORUNNA 38, CLIO 32
CLIO — Corunna snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, triumphing over the Clio Mustangs in a 38-32 rockfight to improve to 8-10 on the year (3-6 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division).
The Cavaliers victory was far from a foregone conclusion. Their offense struggled in the first half, mustering just 12 points. Clio, meanwhile, had managed to scrounge up 19, giving the Mustangs a seven-point lead at break.
The third quarter proved pivotal, as Clio went ice cold from the floor, missing every single one of its field goal attempts in the period. Corunna didn’t do that much better, making just one from the floor — a Kira Patrick 3-pointer — but the Cavs did yeoman’s work at the charity stripe, knocking down 7-of-8 free throw attempts, vs. Clio’s 1-0f-2, enabling them to take a three-point lead into the final frame.
Corunna’s free throw shooting stayed on point in the fourth quarter. The Cavs went 12-for-16, enabling them to fend of a Clio comeback attempt.
Patrick finished as Corunna’s leading scorer with 12 points.
