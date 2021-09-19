LANSING — Chesaning native Cody Haughton has reached the “Sweet 16” of the Michigan PGA Section Match Play Championship, set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Country Club of Lansing.
The final 16 golfers have advanced from chapter or senior organization match play rounds to battle at the Country Club of Lansing for the Jim Picard Trophy and $3,200 first-place prize out of a $15,500 purse.
Defending champion and two-time winner Kyle Martin from the Lochmoor Club (2020, 2015) leads the field this year and is one of three former champions in this year’s final 16.
The other past champions are 1998 winner Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson and 2019 and 2017 champion Scott Hebert from Traverse City Golf & Country Club.
This year’s bracket of 16 has five players participating in the Section finals for the first time since the change to the new format in 2012 when the three chapters and the senior organization each started advancing four players.
Kyle Roman from Hidden River Golf & Casting Club, as well as Greg Babinec from Crystal Mountain Resort advanced through the Northern Chapter; Darren Husse from Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club and Mat Little from GolfTEC - Lakeside advanced through the Eastern Chapter; and Andrew Mogg from Wabeek Country Club advanced through the Senior Organization.
This year’s final 16 also includes the 2020 and 2021 Michigan PGA Professional Champion Ben Cook from Yankee Springs Golf Course. Cook made the cut this year at the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort in May.
Haughton from Red Run Golf Club joins Martin, Husse and Mat Little to make up the Eastern Chapter section of the bracket.
In the Western Chapter section joining Cook is Henry Thompson from the Country Club of Jackson, Adam Schumacher from Point O Woods Golf & Country Club and Dan Urban from Gull Lake Country Club. Justin Mack from The Kingsley Club will join Hebert, Roman and Babinec in the Northern Chapter section.
Round of 16 matches and the quarterfinal round will be played Tuesday, with the semifinals and championship match Wednesday.
The course plays to a maximum of 6,889 yards from the championship tee positions.
