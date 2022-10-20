CORUNNA — Neele’ge’ Sims joined the 1,000-kill club with a bang.
Sims, one of six Corunna seniors honored on Senior Night, powered 37 kills with four aces as Corunna outlasted Brandon in five sets — 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-27, 15-8.
Brandon had lost in straight sets to the Cavaliers earlier this season and Wednesday’s rematch appeared to be heading for another Corunna sweep. However, the visiting Blackhawks won sets 3 and 4 by narrow margins, forcing a winner-take-all set 5.
The Cavaliers, a bit frustrated after blowing a 2-0 lead, found their second wind in the final set and led 7-3 when Brandon called timeout. That’s when Sims, the 6-foot-1 standout who is committed to play Division 1 volleyball at Missouri State, found out from Corunna head coach Brandiss Ward that she had just reached 1,000 career kills with No. 34 for the night.
“I definitely did not think I would get all 34 kills tonight but I’m super glad I did,” Sims said.
Sims said the milestone was still “bittersweet.” She missed half of the 2020 season, her sophomore year, after suffering serious injuries in a car crash that claimed the life of her brother Noah Sims. Her injuries included a broken femur, broken ribs, a broken wrist and a broken jaw. She was hospitalized and went through several surgeries and months of physical rehab, but returned to athletics in the spring of 2021 in track and field, competing at the state finals.
Sims, who wears orange shoes in honor of her late brother, said the milestone meant a great deal to her.
“It’s obviously like a big deal for me,” Sims said. “It’s all just bittersweet and it means a lot to me.”
Ward said the team seemed to get a shot in the arm from the good news and that energy level continued for the rest of the match.
“We did not expect it, we weren’t expecting it,” Ward said. “We knew she was going to get 34 but we weren’t expecting her to do it tonight. If we came in and swept, that would not have been possible. I’m very proud of her … We needed a little bit of good news and a little bit of energy to finish off that match.”
Sims received hugs from several teammates as they went back out onto the court, leading by four points in set five. Corunna quickly opened up the lead to 9-3 following two Brandon errant shots.
Sims delivered kill No. 1,001 and the Cavs took a 10-4 lead. The senior nailed another to make it 12-5 and then swatted a third for point No. 14. The Cavaliers eventually won 15-8 to end it.
“Once we got up, we actually knew we had it in the bag,” Corunna setter Kira Patrick said. “Neele’ge’ getting 1,000 is awesome, I’m proud of her. I’m really excited about districts coming up.”
Corunna improved to 2-8 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and 9-16-1 overall. Brandon fell to 1-9 in the Flint Metro Stars.
The 37 kills tied Sims for the 28th most kills in a five-set match in state history, according to the MHSAA record book.
Sims said she has moved to the outside hitter position after playing middle hitter most of the season. She mixed up her kills, utilizing a variety of shots from power kills to tips.
“It’s a whole different look on the court,” Sims said. “I’m just adjusting to that.”
Ward said Sims used the tip shot whenever it was needed.
“She mixed up her shots and that’s what we needed her to do,” Ward said. “She can’t be solely relying on one particular shot.”
Ward said Sims’ standout night was strengthened by several other solid showings by her seniors. Senior Sydnie Gillett contributed nine kills, while Patrick totaled 40 assists and 11 digs. Senior Jenna Bauman supplied a team-high 14 digs and senior Gracie Crowe contributed five aces and 11 digs. Junior middle hitter Kate Steinacker had four blocks.
“All in all, our seniors showed up,” Ward said. “This was our senior night. Our senior leaders were there tonight and that’s what we needed. We had some lapses in the game but we battled through and got the job done. I love the leadership we have and I look forward to the last couple weeks of the season.”
Although Corunna was celebrating Senior Night, it does have one more home match remaining before the district tournament. The Cavaliers will play a Flint Metro League crossover match Wednesday.
Corunna will also play Saturday at the Mt. Morris Tournament. Corunna begins district tournament play at Clio Oct. 31.
