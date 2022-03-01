CORUNNA — After building a 31-25 lead after three quarters, the Corunna boys hit a road block in the fourth quarter.
Visiting Ortonville-Brandon went on a 22-12 run in the final eight minutes, defeating the Cavaliers 47-43.
Peyton Termeer scored a team-high nine points for Corunna (4-5 Flint Metro Stars, 6-9 overall), which has weathered a 1-6 stretch the last seven games. Tarick Bower scored eight points while Braylon Socia and Jaden Edington each scored seven.
Wyatt Bower had six points and five assists for Corunna. Dylan Quirk had seven steals and four points.
Brandon (5-3 Flint Metro Stars, 9-8) got 16 points from senior guard Brad Mitchell.
Corunna led 9-2 after one quarter and 19-7 at one point in the second quarter. But Brandon scored the final seven points of the first half to trail by five at intermission.
Brandon took a 38-37 lead with 4:32 left in the game on Micah Miller’s 3-pointer. The Blackhawks built a 10-point cushion, 47-37 before Termeer nailed a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left. Corunna finished with Edington’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final differential four points.
Corunna coach John Buscemi said his team just couldn’t get the shots to fall in the final eight minutes.
“I think we defended well the whole game,” Buscemi said. “But we missed a lot of shots. We missed a lot of shots that I think could have given us a little cushion. Because we didn’t have that cushion, they (the Blackhawks) never felt they were out of the game.”
Added the coach, “In the fourth quarter, they hit some big shots and their senior point guard is as good a player as there is in this league. He did what a senior usually does when it’s close and it’s late. He made winning plays.”
Buscemi was speaking of Mitchell, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
Buscemi said that Corunna has nothing to hang its head over, however.
“It’s just the nature of playing in a good league,” Buscemi said. “We took Goodrich to overtime. We had a chance to win at the line with one second left in regulation. We had a chance to beat Goodrich, their top 10 in B and they are as good as anyone. Fenton, the same thing, we had a shot to win the game. Missed it and fouled them and end up losing by three. Kearsley, the same thing. So we could be 4-2 or 5-1 in the last six games.”
CORUNNA SCORING: Logan Roka 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Bower 3 0-0 6, Dylan Quirk 2 0-0 4, Tarick Bower 3 1-2 8, Peyton Termeer 2 4-4 9, Braylon Socia 3 0-2 7, Jaden Edington 2 2-2 7. Totals 16 7-10 43.
BRANDON SCORING: Brad Mitchell 4 8-9 16.
