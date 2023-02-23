DURAND — There are three boys basketball champions in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference this winter.
Durand, Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie all finished 12-2 in league play to each claim a share of the 2022-23 championship.
Chesaning had a clear to the outright title Friday — coming in 12-1 to Durand and O-E’s 11-2 following an overtime win over the Marauders Tuesday — but the Railroaders were bound and determined to avenge an embarrassing 71-35 loss suffered on Jan. 13, and they willed themselves to a 67-56 victory, overcoming significant adversity in the process.
No one was more insistent on a Durand victory than the Railroaders’ Gabe Lynn.
The senior star was poked in the eye in early on in Friday’s contest and spent a good chunk of the initial proceedings on the bench.
While he was sidelined, the Indians shot out to a 10-0 lead — another blowout seemed possible. But it wasn’t to be.
Lynn made it back onto the court in the second quarter, and the Railroaders entered intermision down just seven at 25-18.
Durand rocketed out of the lockerroom at top speed following the break, overtaking the Indians with a 21-9 third-quarter run.
Austin Kelley was key in this stretch, dropping in nine-points. He along with Markell Tate, Lynn and Kwin Knapp each sank 3-pointers during the decisive quarter.
The Railroaders (17-3 overall) completed the job in the fourth quarter with a 28-22 scoring advantage while getting three triples from Knapp.
Overall, Durand finished 12-for-27 from 3-point territory and Knapp, a junior guard, finished with 17 points while shooting 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Lynn finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and two blocks, and Kelley had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Durand also got nine points from Alex Bruni and six points from Markell Tate.
Chesaning (16-4) was led by Mason Struck’s 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Eli Escamilla’s 16 points, three steals and three rebounds. Reese Greenfelder scored eight points with two steals, while Ryan Ferry and Evan List each scored seven. Nate Ferry had four assists.
Durand coach Bruce Spaulding said this is the first time Durand has won or shared a league title since 1985.
“It was a great win against a great Chesaning team that is well coached,” Spaulding said. “They jumped out on us early but my boys really kept their composure and worked as a team. We had to keep playing and stuck to it. Our shots started falling.
“That’s the beauty of this team. These guys play as a team. They play as a family. They work together and they work hard.”
Lynn credited his team’s improved performance — when compared to the Jan. 13 loss — to home cooking.
“I mean a lot of it was the environment,” Lynn said. “It’s hometown Durand, They get excited when anyone hits a three. It’s roaring in this gym. … (and) our momentum goes up.”
Knapp said he felt better shooting the ball as the game wore on.
“We had a slow start but then we were hitting the shots at the end,” Knapp said.
For Kelley, who quarterbacked the football team to a football championship in the fall, it was exciting to get a share of a league basketball crown.
“We’ve been working so long for this,” Kelley said. “We got it in football and we got it in basketball too.”
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl gave credit to Durand for its play Friday but said his team is also a champion and played like it all season.
“It’s been a great year and the senior talent in this league, there’s a lot of talent there,” Weigl said. “There’s a lot of passionate players. So we’re thrilled we’re champs. We would have liked to have brought it home outright. We’re tough and this senior class is tough. Unfortunately the ball didn’t roll our way tonight.”
He said the difference came down to Durand’s 3-point shooting in the second half.
“There were 8-for-15 (from three’s) in the second half,” Weigl said. “And that was against some pretty good defense. We all know they can shoot the ball well. They didn’t at our place but tonight they really shot the ball great.”
Struck, a Chesaning junior, tipped his hat to Durand but agreed that the Indians have nothing to be ashamed of.
“We didn’t execute well on our shots and the shots weren’t falling for us,” Struck said. “But you have to stay positive and move on to the next one. Durand is a very good team. They deserve part of the title. We do too.”
CHESANING SCORING: Eli Escamilla 5 3-4 16, Mason Struck 5 6-10 17, Reese Greenfelder 2 4-8 8, Evan List 3 0-0 7, Lucas Powell 0 1-2 1, Nate Ferry 3 0-0 7.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 4 4-4 13, Markell Tate 2 0-2 6, Alex Bruni 2 5-6 9, Gabe Lynn 3 6-8 15, Brayden Joslin 0 2-2 2, Brayden Kelley 1 2-4 5, Kwin Knapp 6 0-4 17.
