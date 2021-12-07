For the second time, The Argus-Press’ Pigskin Picks competition was decided by a tiebreaker. Jerome Murphy slugged out a 5-5 record to defeat Josh Champlin, who went 4-6.
The duo picked three games differently, with Murphy correctly picking Pittsburgh to beat Wake Forest and Utah over Oregon. Champlin’s only win was Northern Illinois over Kent State.
Murphy and Champlin finished the regular season tied at 124-38 overall. The title was Murphy’s third since the format shifted from “Turf the Murf” to multiple newsroom pickers in 2004.
Corey Rhodes won the other tiebreaker in 2008, going 14-0 after he and Dan Basso tied at 92-32 in the regular season.
Greyson Steele checked in at third (119-43). Two-time defending champion Ryan Weiss was fourth at 117-45, followed by Basso at 114-48. It was the first time in 10 seasons Weiss did not finish first or second.
