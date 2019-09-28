ELSIE — Weather wreaked havoc on multiple area football games for the second time this season.
Friday’s New Lothrop at Ovid-Elsie football game was stopped with 3:48 left in the first quarter due to lightning and will be resumed today at 10 a.m.
The Hornets (4-0, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) built a 14-0 lead as quarterback Avery Moore scored on runs of 3 and 66 yards.
Two other games were also delayed. Durand was leading Chesaning 36-26 in the fourth quarter until the contest was stopped. Those two teams will resume at 9 a.m. today.
Pewamo-Westphalia held a 14-0 lead against Laingsburg with three minutes left in the first quarter when play was halted.
The game will restart tonight at 7 p.m.
Morrice led 16-0 midway through the first quarter against Genesee, when play was stopped. It was originally rescheduled for today but, according to Morrice officials, Genesee officially forfeited to the Orioles and will not come back.
The Byron-LakeVille and Perry-Olivet games were both shortened by the weather.
Olivet was credited with a 50-6 win when a lightning strike occurred with 3:41 left in the game.
Byron beat Otisville LakeVille 42-0; that game was called at halftime.
Multiple games were also delayed in Week 1 due to thunderstorms.
NOTES: Ovid-Elsie (2-2, 2-1 MMAC) honored several athletes before the start for its Sports Hall of Fame induction, which is set for today. This year’s class includes Kevin Spiess, Renae Huyck, Maverick Darling, Kirk Baese and the girls basketball teams from 1983 and 1984.
