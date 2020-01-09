GOODRICH — Owosso went 0-2 in wrestling duals Wednesday; Holly defeated the Trojans 60-23 and Goodrich downed Owosso 54-21.
Going 2-0 for Owosso were Joey Devaras (103 pounds), Colton Blaha (160) and Dominic Patterson (285).
Montrose 48, Ovid-Elsie 25
ELSIE — Montrose defeated Ovid-Elsie, 48-25, Wednesday in dual-meet action.
The Marauders were led by pinfall winners Zach Miller (135 pounds), Eric Perry (160) and Trenton Hurst (171).
Posting decision wins for O-E were Max Spiess (119) and Mason Spiess (103).
112: Thor Robins (MO) p. Cecilia Eldridge, 2:22.
119: Max Spiess (OE) def. Seth Coffin, 8-6.
125: Adam Bernard (MO) p. Gavyn Perry, 1:08.
130: Blake Greenman (MO) p. Landon Stoneman, 3:57.
135: Zach Miller (OE) p. Sean Kittle, 0:50.
145: Montrose won by pin, 1:20.
152: Blake VanCura (MO) p. Brekn RUndell, 0:26.
160: Eric Perry (OE) p. Everett Jenkins, 1:08.
171: Trenton Hurst (OE) p. Braxdon Powell, 3:13.
189: Ryan McNeill (MO) p. Rudy Morales, 1:09.
215: Levi Hasber (MO) p. Kameron Arnett, 1:08.
285: Griffin Barnette (MO) won by void.
103: Mason Spiess (OE) def. Hunter Coxon, 14-4.
103: Joey Devaras (OW) p. Gabe Soja, 5:19.
112: Andrew Kolman (H) won by void.
119: Brian James (H) won by void.
125: Dahvid Ross (OW) won by void.
130: Brock Bills (H) p. Mason Brecht, 0:52.
135: Mason Forsythe (H) p. Taylor Lange, 4:30.
140: Nate Young (H) p. Tyler Dewley, 3:55.
145: Luke Leighty (H) p. Bryce Johnson, 0:28.
152: Jacob Gonzales (H) p. Kristian Keyes, 0:50.
160: Colton Blaha (OW) def. Jeff Preston, 21-6.
171: Scott Herrmann (H) p. Austin Bostwick, 1:58.
189: Tyler Hild (H) p. Seth Gibbs, 1:04.
215: Kolten Steele (H) p. Matt Churchill, 0:57.
285: Dominic Patterson (OW) p. D.J. Lewis, 1:17.
103: Joey Devaras (OW) def. Herremias Cheff, 4-2.
112: Hunter Stanton (GO) won by void.
119: Ryan Angelo (GO) won by void.
125:William Gerrard (GO) p. Dhavid Ross, 2:20.
130: Reid Highlen (GO) def. Mason Brecht, 5-3.
135: Taylor Lange (OW) won by void.
140: Cameron Macklem (GO) p. Tyler Dewley, 0:30.
145: Jayden Compton (GO) p. Bryce Johnson, 1:26.
152: Colin Austin (GO) def. Kristian Keyes by dec.
160: Colton Blaha (OW) won by void.
171: Brady Benson (GO) p. Austin Bostwick, 1:54.
189: Zach Schmitz (GO) p. Seth Gibbs, 3:05.
215: Kevin Patterson (GO) p. Matt Churchill, 0:59.
285: Dominic Patterson (OW) won by void.
