DURAND — Durand opened the season Thursday with a convincing 28-0 non-conference football victory over Capac in a contest that was called one minute into the second half due to lightning.
“We scored everytime we had the ball,” said Railroader head coach Rick Winbigler. “We said at the beginning of the season we wanted to spread things out with a balanced attack and that’s what we did with Kyle Winslow, Brock Holek, Tyler Purdy and Trenton Boisclair.”
Durand took a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Kyle Winslow broke the ice with a 3-yard scoring run. Quarterback Trent Boisclair completed a 15-yard scoring pass to Chandler Cleveland for another score.
In the second quarter the Railroaders added 14 more points. Purdy scored on a 15-yard run before Lockhart added a two-point conversion run. Holek then ran eight yards for another score. Winslow ran in the two-point conversion.
Daniel Sprague had two fumble recoveries for Durand while Hunter Spaulding had one sack.
Williamston 20,
Byron 14
BYRON — Williamston held off Byron 20-14 Friday in the completion of a suspended game from Thursday night.
Williamston led 13-0 with 10:30 left in the third quarter Thursday when the game was delayed due to thunderstorms. The Hornets increased the lead almost immediately to 20-0 on Friday, when Luke Mahaney found Sage Lin on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 8:48 to go in the quarter.
Byron scored twice to end the frame, the first on a 7-yard scoring run by quarterback Jack Selon at the 3:05 mark. On the first play of the Williamston’s next drive, Mason Allman then fumbled the ball back to the Eagles, who capitalized on Selon’s 41-yard TD strike to Josh Green.
Selon finished with 70 yards on 18 carries. Green had five catches for 57 yards.
Jared Moe and Cole Staton each had six tackles on defense for Byron, while Green and Kooper Ciszewski each had interceptions.
Hemlock 30,
Corunna 12
CORUNNA — Hemlock scored two quick second-quarter touchdowns to pull away for a 30-12 win Friday over Corunna.
The game was suspended Thursday night with the Huskies leading 8-6 with just under four minutes to play in the first half.
Hemlock quarterback Brady Devereaux broke off a 57-yard TD run with 1:58 to go in the second quarter.
He scored again just over a minute later on a 1-yard plunge to make it 22-6.
Corunna quarterback Peyton Norton ran for a 4-yard TD to open the third quarter, but Devereaux scored on another 4-yard run to close the scoring.
Norton completed 9 of 23 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Nick Yarmuth ran for 62 yards on 16 carries, while Wyatt Crego caught three passes for 81 yards and a score.
On defense, Porter Zeeman had 14 tackles for Corunna. Matthew Weiss had eight stops, including a sack.
Devereaux finished with 135 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
Lansing Eastern 35, Owosso 0
LANSING — Lansing Eastern defeated Owosso 35-0 Friday as the two teams completed a season-opening game that started Thursday night but was postponed due to lightning with the Quakers leading 35-0 early in the third quarter.
Eastern, playing its first home game at Eastern High School since 1954, opened its brand-new synthetic turf field with its first victory since the 2014 season. The drought ended a 38-game losing streak.
Eastern had played its home games at Lansing Sexton.
Owosso running back Colton Blaha finished with 101 yards on 20 carries.
The Quakers scored 21 points in the second quarter and added two more touchdowns in the third when play was halted Thursday due to lightning.
