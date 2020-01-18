Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Snow during the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow flurries and a few snow showers. Gusty winds diminishing in the evening. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.