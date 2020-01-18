OTISVILLE — Byron junior Sarah Marvin had a triple-double and the No. 7-ranked Eagles had no trouble with winless Otisville LakeVille in a 71-9 victory Friday.
Marvin scored all 19 of her points in the first half and added 10 rebounds, 12 assists and five steals. Raegan Forgie had 10 points with four assists and four steals. Makayla Clement and Becky Marvin each scored eight points for the Eagles (9-0, 7-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
LakeVille (0-10, 0-6) was held under 10 points for the fifth time this season.
Chesaning 62,
Mt. Morris 14
CHESANING — Jordyn Bishop and Sidnee Struck each scored 10 points Friday as Chesaning rolled past Mt. Morris.
Lilly Cooper and Claire Greenfelder added nine points each for the Indians (8-1, 6-1 MMAC). Cooper and Haylei Drope each grabbed six rebounds.
Chesaning started fast, leading 29-4 after the first quarter.
“That was the best first quarter offensively we have had all season,” Indians coach Ryan Ferry said. “We moved the ball well and knocked down our shots. I was happy to see us finally click it was fun to watch.”
Morrice 49,
Webberville 6
MORRICE — Gracie Nowak had 18 steals to break a school record Friday in Morrice’s rout of Webberville.
Nowak led the team with 19 points. Her steal total surpassed the old record of 15 set by Jamie Wesley, the school’s all-time leading scorer. Olivia Riley added 10 points for the Orioles (7-1, 6-0 Genesee Area Conference).
Webberville (1-8, 1-5) had three players score two points.
Brandon 45,
Corunna 38
CORUNNA — Sydnie Gillett hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, but Corunna fell short against Ortonville Brandon.
Jenna Bauman had eight points and Danielle French scored seven for the Cavaliers (4-6, 2-2 Flint Metro Stars). French added 14 rebounds and four steals. Gillett had seven rebounds.
Ellie Toney, one of Corunna’s scoring leaders, did not play.
Ella Miller had 12 points for Brandon (6-4, 3-1).
Lansing Christian 45, Perry 33
LANSING — Katelyn Bontrager scored 28 points to lead Lansing Christian past Perry.
Katie Kiger paced the Ramblers (4-5, 2-3 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) with 19 points.
Perry leading scorer Alyssa Welsh was held to six points, but did move past Chesaning’s Melissa Sager (1,039) and Laingsburg’s Jodi Palmer (1,035) into 25th on the area’s all-time scoring list. Welsh now has 1,041 career points.
Clio 36, Owosso 35
CLIO — Clio held off Owosso 36-35 Friday night in a game where both teams were fighting for their first win of the season.
The Trojans (0-9, 0-4 Flint Metro Stars) got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Reyn Tuttle. Clover Brandt scored 10 points off the bench.
Clio improved to 1-9 overall and 1-3 in the league.
St. Patrick 45, Laingsburg 39
PORTLAND — Kara Mahoney had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists but Portland St. Patrick downed Laingsburg by six points Friday.
The Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2 CMAC) also got nine points from Lorna Strieff. Grace Graham had seven points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Mara Robbins scored 20 points for St. Patrick (7-2, 5-2 CMAC).
MORRICE 49, WEBBERVILLE 6
MORRICE (7-1, 6-0): Gracie Nowak 8 3-11, 19, Jenna O’Berry 0 2-2 2, Abi Beam 0 2-2 2, Allison Buck 3 0-2 6, Zena Latunski 3 0-0 6, Olivia Riley 4 0-0 10, Marlaina Ash 1 2-4 4. Totals: 19 9-21 49.
WEBBERVILLE (1-8, 1-5): Abby Brozek 1 0-1 2, Morgan Farmer 1 0-0 2, Kylie Atkins 1 0-0 2.
3-Point Goals: Webberville 0; Morrice 2 (Riley 2). Rebounds: Webberville 20; Morrice 27 (Nowak 6, Buck 5, Latunski 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Webberville 14 (none); Morrice 10 (none). Assists: Morrice 10 (Nowak 2, Kalista McGowan 2, Beem 2, Riley 2). Steals: Morrice 31 (Nowak 18, Latunski 4). Blocked Shots: Morrice 2 (McGowan 1, Latunski 1). Turnovers: Morrice 17.
CHESANING 62, MT. MORRIS 14
MT. MORRIS (2-7, 1-6): Totals: 14.
CHESANING (8-1, 6-1): Jordyn Bishop 10 points, Sidnee Struck 10, Lilly Cooper 9, Claire Greenfelder 9, Julia Bishop 6, Karissa Ferry 6, Meghan Florian 5, Allison Oakes 4, Haylei Drop 2, Elizabeth Coon 1, Lauren Schirle 1. Totals: 62.
Mt. Morris 4 6 2 2 — 14
Chesaning 29 16 10 8 — 62
Rebounds: Chesaning 28 (Cooper 6, Drope 6, Struck 4). Assists: Chesaning 18 (Struck 4, Schirle 3). Steals: Chesaning 12 (Schirle 3, Cooper 3). Blocked Shots: Chesaning 2 (Greenfelder 1, Ferry 1).
DURAND 43, MONTROSE 24
MONTROSE (2-6, 1-5): Totals: 24
DURAND (4-5, 3-4): Jordan Lawrence 5 2-5 14, Kennedy Pawloski 5 2-2 13, Jessica Winslow 3 0-0 6, Syd Leydig 1 0-1 3, Jade Garske 1 2-2 3, Mackenzi Aslin 0 2-2 2, Rylee Remington 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-12 43.
Montrose 4 6 11 3 — 24
Durand 13 8 8 14 — 43
3-Point Goals: Durand 3 (Lawrence 2, Pawloski 1). Rebounds: Durand (Winslow 11, Lawrence 5). Assists: Durand (Pawloski 3, Lawrence 2). Steals: Durand (Lawrence 4, Pawloski 3). Blocked Shots: Durand (Winslow 4).
LANSING CHRISTIAN 45, PERRY 33
PERRY (4-5, 2-3): Grace O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Welsh 1 4-6 6, Liz Poirier 1 0-2 2, Lorraine Tharnish 1 2-4 4, Katie Kiger 7 5-10 19. Totals: 11 11-22 33.
LANSING CHRISTIAN (4-4, 3-1): Katelyn Bontrager 11 5-8 28. Totals: 17 7-14 45.
Perry 7 13 6 7 — 33
Lansing Christian 12 13 14 6 — 45
3-Point Goals: Lansing Christian 4 (B. Franck 2, Bontrager 1, M. Judd 1); Perry 0. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Lansing Christian 16 (M. Tolan); Perry 15 (Poirier).
ORTONVILLE BRANDON 45, CORUNNA 38
BRANDON (6-4, 3-1): Ella Miller 4 3-4 12 Totals: 14 14-24 45.
CORUNNA (4-6, 2-2): Kira Patrcik 2 0-0 6, Jenna Bauman 3 2-5 8, Sydnie Gillet 5 2-2 17, Danielle French 2 3-9 7, Piper LePino 0 0-1 1. Totals: 12 7-17 38.
Brandon 8 14 11 12 — 45
Corunna 10 8 12 8 — 38
3-Point Goals: Corunna 7 (Gillett 5, Patrick 2); Brandon 1 (Miller). Rebounds: Corunna 32 (French 14, Gillett 7); Brandon x (name x, name x). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 19 (French); Brandon 16 (none). Assists: Corunna 1. Steals: Corunna 8 (French 4, Gillet 2).
