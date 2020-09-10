FENTON — Fenton scored four times in the first 25 minutes and cruised to a 7-0 victory over Owosso in both teams’ season opener.
The defending district champion Tigers scored three more times in the second half, peppering Owosso with 35 shots. The Trojans’ Brennan Baran started in goal an made two saves. Charles DeWeese came on in the second half and turned away 20 shots.
