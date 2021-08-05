OWOSSO — Owosso High School has released its fall practice schedule. Fall sports practices begin Monday.
- Football (all levels): 3 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school practice field.
- Junior varsity volleyball: 4 to 6 p.m.
- Varsity volleyball: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Soccer practice (all levels): 7 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school practice field.
- Swimming: 7 to 10 a.m.
- Cross country: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the high school track.
- Boys tennis: 9 to 11 a.m. at the OHS tennis courts.
- Girls golf: 1 to 3 pm. at Owosso Country Club.
- Cheer: 5 to 7 p.m. in the OHS cafeteria.
