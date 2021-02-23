MORRICE — Syd Leydig scored 14 points and Jordyn Lawrence scored 10 to lift Durand past Morrice 47-36 Monday in non-conference girls basketball play.
Durand (2-3) used an 18-3 run in the second quarter to hand Morrice its first loss in five outings. Kennedy Pawloski added nine points for the Railroaders.
Pawloski had three 3-pointers to go with seven assists and four steals. Leydig had three steals. Raley also had six rebounds while Mackenzi Aslin had five rebounds. Leydig scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half.
Morrice, which had led 10-7 after one quarter, trailed 25-13 at halftime, The Orioles looked up at a 35-26 deficit after three.
Morrice’s Abi Beem scored 11 points with five rebounds while Aubrey Rogers scored seven points with eight rebounds. Kaylee McGowan scored six points with seven rebounds. Makenzie Doerner had five points and four steals.
Morrice beat Atherton 56-13 Friday night behind 15 points from Beem and 10 from Rogers. Durand was coming off a 70-47 loss Saturday to Oscoda.
DURAND SCORING: Syd Leydig 5 2-3 14, Jordyn Lawrence 3 3-4 10, Kennedy Pawloski 3 0-0 9, Jessica Winslow 3 0-0 6, Maddie Raley 3 0-4 6, Mackenzi Aslin 0 2-2 2.
MORRICE SCORING (vs. Durand): Abi Beem 3 4-6 11, Kaylee McGowan 1 4-4 6, Allison Buck 0 1-3 1, Makenzie Doerner 1 3-7 5, Savannah Miles 1 0-0 2, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 3, Aubrey Rogers 2 3-7 7, Marlaina Ash 1 0-0 2.
MORRICE SCORING (vs. Atherton): Allison Buck 3 1-2 4, Makenzie Doerner 3 0-0 7, Kaylee McGowan 2 0-0 4, Abi Beem 6 3-6 15, Savannah Miles 0 0-3 0, Mallory Munro 3 1-2 7, Aubrey Rogers 4 1-1 10, Marlaina Ash 4 1-2 9.
Ovid-Elsie 43, Montrose 15
MONTROSE — Ovid-Elsie did not have a double-digit scorer but still defeated Montrose by 28 Monday.
Caitlyn Walter scored eight points with four rebounds for the Marauders (4-1, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), who ran out to a 17-4 first-quarter lead which swelled to 29-7 by halftime. Tristin Ziola scored seven points with four steals. Kiah Longoria, Braylon Byrnes and Ava Bates all scored five points.
Adding three steals apiece for Ovid-Elsie were Braeden Tokar, Hailee Campbell and Bates.
“We’re glad we were able to pick up a conference win on the road tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Montrose did a great job of packing their zone defense in and making us take difficult shots. But we got off to a good start with our early offense and transition.”
O-E SCORING: Kiah Longoria 1 3-5 5, Tristin Ziola 3 1-2 7, Caitlyn Walter 3 0-0 8, Braylon Byrnes 2 1-2 5, Braeden Tokar 2 0-0 4, Evalyn Cole 1 1-2 4, Hailee Campbell 2 0-2 4, Madison Cunningham 0 1-2 1, Ava Bates 2 0-2 5.
