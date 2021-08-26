LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s Brian Borgman doesn’t know what his 20th season as head coach has in store, but after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the 2020 season, he’s just relieved to be playing.
“It’s a relief to be doing things in a normal way again,” Borgman said. “Last year was basically an anomaly. To get back to the normal things like football is awesome. I’m getting ready for (Week 1 opponent) Perry and trying to figure out a way to beat them.”
Laingsburg kicks off its 2021 season today with a trip to Perry to take on the Ramblers.
It doesn’t get any easier after that, Borgman said, since the Wolfpack will get a visit from perennial state powerhouse Pewamo-Westphalia in Week 2. The Pirates, the 2019 Division 7 state champion, were ranked No. 1 last season before COVID-19 issues decimated their team and forced P-W to forfeit its district championship game against Ithaca.
“Our schedule is tough,” Borgman said. “(P-W is) just an outstanding program and they reload every year. We also have Montrose in Week 9. We could go 7-2 or 4-5. There are some really good, tough teams on our schedule.”
Laingsburg will also have to figure out a way to replace the production of former wide receiver Zach Hawes, who graduated and will be playing basketball this season at Hope College.
“You don’t just replace a kid like Zach,” Borgman said. “You just hope you can replace some of that production, do it more by committee, with everyone helping out. We lost a lot of skill position players from last year.”
Borgman said sophomore quarterback Ty Randall, while young, shows an immense upside, and he feels comfortable running Laingsburg’s spread offense. Randall takes the quarterbacking reins from Doug Matthews, a second-team All-Area selection last season who threw for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“He has a great arm and can really throw the ball,” Borgman said.
However, Laingsburg’s offensive line should be the team’s strength this season, with the Wolfpack returning four of five starters.
Senior running back and defensive back Dayshawn Bowman is another player to watch this season, according to Borgman. He also named junior offensive and defensive lineman Eli Woodruff as a player the team will count on.
Defensively, the Wolfpack are switching to a 4-2-5 base, as opposed to last season when they ran odd fronts.
“The kids have adapted well,” Borgman said. “They’re young, so they don’t know much. But they’ve adapted to the change very well.”
He added that his team was “very competitive” in scrimmages against Olivet, Marshall and Lansing Waverly this preseason.
Borgman said the 2020 season, with all the challenges of COVID, didn’t end the way he had hoped, with a playoff loss to Bath.
“We had beaten Bath by a couple of touchdowns earlier in the year,” Borgman said. “When we played them in playoffs, we were missing six kids who were out with COVID. They punched us in mouth. They were the better team that night. It kind of stung to lose like that in a playoff (game).”
But 2021 is a new opportunity for the Wolfpack, and Borgman hopes the coronavirus can be kept at bay so the season can go as normally as possible and the Wolfpack can improve upon their 3-4 mark in 2020.
“I’m just glad to have football back and I’m hoping the delta variant is under control,” Borgman added. “We hope the kids can play a normal season. We are all sick of not doing things. We’re leaving it to administrators and coaches. I hope the powers that be leave it to local districts to make their own determinations.”
