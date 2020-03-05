Twenty-two wrestlers representing six area schools will hit the mat Friday at Ford Field in Detroit to kick off the individual state wrestling finals.
New Lothrop the sends biggest contingent with 10 grapplers. Corunna and Byron each have four participants.
Perhaps one of the more interesting storylines to follow going into the weekend will be that of Durand’s only qualifier, Brock Holek. The undefeated Holek is aiming for his third postseason title after winning districts and regionals and is looking to complete a perfect season with a state championship Saturday.
Holek said after districts his focus isn’t on perfection, but rather his performance at states.
“It’s nice knowing I’m undefeated but that’s not my goal — my goal is a state championship,” he said.
New Lothrop’s Justin Carnahan saw his bid for a perfect season end after losing to Clinton’s Brayden Randolph in the Hornets’ team state semifinal Saturday He will still look to capture a state title a year after suffering an injury that kept him out of the state finals.
Chesaning’s Jordan Rodriguez and Owosso’s Colton Blaha are two other names that could make a run at a state title. Both have just one loss and both have experience in the state finals. Rodriguez was the state runner-up last year, while Blaha is a three-time state qualifier.
2020 Individual State
Wrestling Finals Qualifiers
New Lothrop
Daven Lockwood,
103 pounds
Record: 29-13
Road to the finals: District runner up, third at regionals (10-2 major decision)
Andrew Krupp, 125
Record: 36-10
Road to the finals: District champion (10-3 decision), regional runner-up
Alex Wolford, 130
Record: 29-8
Road to the finals: District champion (fall), third at regionals (8-4 decision)
Logan Wolford, 135
Record: 36-6
Road to the finals: District champion (injury default), regional runner-up
Harry Helmick, 145
Record: 25-16
Road to the finals: District champion (11-0 major decision), fourth at regionals
Bryce Cheney, 152
Record: 30-3
Road to the finals: District champion (9-2 decision), regional champion (19-3 technical fall)
Austin Barrnette, 160
Record: 36-7
Road to the finals: Distict champion (11-8 decision), regional champion (18-3 TF)
Justin Carnahan, 189
Record: 43-1
Road to the finals: District champion (14-7 decision), regional champion (12-3 major decision)
Cam Orr, 215
Record: 40-3
Road to the finals: District champion (11-2 major), regional champion (fall)
Isiah Pasik, 285
Record: 39-2
Road to the finals: District Champion (11-0 major decision), regional champion (4-3 decision)
Ovid-Elsie
Mason Spiess, 32-8, 103
Record: 32-8
Road to the finals: District runner-up, regional runner-up
Corunna
D’Angelo Campos 112
Record: 29-7
Road to the finals: Fourth at districts, third at regionals (6-4 decision)
Xavier Anderson 145
Record: 39-10
Road to the finals: Third at districts (fall), third at regionals (fall)
Ty Anderson 145
Record: 38-5
Road to the finals: District runner-up, regional runner-up
Matt Weiss, 160
Record: 30-15
Road to the finals: Third at districts (5-4 decision), third regionals (fall)
Chesaning
Jordan Rodridguez, 112
Record: 37-1
Road to the finals: District champion (7-6 decision), regional champion (11-2 major decision)
Brenden Quakenbush, 285
Record: 23-12
Road to the finals: Third at districts (fall), third at regionals (10-1 major)
Byron
Zack Hall 119
Record: 47-4
Road to the finals: District champion (fall), regional champion (9-1 major)
Colby Shettler, 125
Record: 21-14
Road to the finals: Third at districts (fall), third at regionals (fall)
Cole Staton, 215
Record: 32-14
Road to the finals: District runner-up, third at regionals (fall)
Matthew Johnson, 285
Record: 35-15
Road to the finals: Third at districts, fourth at regionals
Durand
Brock Holek, 130
Record: 42-0
Road to the finals: District champion (9-5 decision), regional champion (9-2 decision)
Owosso
Colton Blaha, 160
Record: 51-1
Road to the finals: District champion (8-4 decision), regional champion (injury default)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.