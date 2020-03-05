Twenty-two wrestlers representing six area schools will hit the mat Friday at Ford Field in Detroit to kick off the individual state wrestling finals.

New Lothrop the sends biggest contingent with 10 grapplers. Corunna and Byron each have four participants.

Perhaps one of the more interesting storylines to follow going into the weekend will be that of Durand’s only qualifier, Brock Holek. The undefeated Holek is aiming for his third postseason title after winning districts and regionals and is looking to complete a perfect season with a state championship Saturday.

Holek said after districts his focus isn’t on perfection, but rather his performance at states.

“It’s nice knowing I’m undefeated but that’s not my goal — my goal is a state championship,” he said.

New Lothrop’s Justin Carnahan saw his bid for a perfect season end after losing to Clinton’s Brayden Randolph in the Hornets’ team state semifinal Saturday He will still look to capture a state title a year after suffering an injury that kept him out of the state finals.

Chesaning’s Jordan Rodriguez and Owosso’s Colton Blaha are two other names that could make a run at a state title. Both have just one loss and both have experience in the state finals. Rodriguez was the state runner-up last year, while Blaha is a three-time state qualifier.

2020 Individual State

Wrestling Finals Qualifiers

New Lothrop

Daven Lockwood,

103 pounds

Record: 29-13

Road to the finals: District runner up, third at regionals (10-2 major decision)

Andrew Krupp, 125

Record: 36-10

Road to the finals: District champion (10-3 decision), regional runner-up

Alex Wolford, 130

Record: 29-8

Road to the finals: District champion (fall), third at regionals (8-4 decision)

Logan Wolford, 135

Record: 36-6

Road to the finals: District champion (injury default), regional runner-up

Harry Helmick, 145

Record: 25-16

Road to the finals: District champion (11-0 major decision), fourth at regionals

Bryce Cheney, 152

Record: 30-3

Road to the finals: District champion (9-2 decision), regional champion (19-3 technical fall)

Austin Barrnette, 160

Record: 36-7

Road to the finals: Distict champion (11-8 decision), regional champion (18-3 TF)

Justin Carnahan, 189

Record: 43-1

Road to the finals: District champion (14-7 decision), regional champion (12-3 major decision)

Cam Orr, 215

Record: 40-3

Road to the finals: District champion (11-2 major), regional champion (fall)

Isiah Pasik, 285

Record: 39-2

Road to the finals: District Champion (11-0 major decision), regional champion (4-3 decision)

Ovid-Elsie

Mason Spiess, 32-8, 103

Record: 32-8

Road to the finals: District runner-up, regional runner-up

Corunna

D’Angelo Campos 112

Record: 29-7

Road to the finals: Fourth at districts, third at regionals (6-4 decision)

Xavier Anderson 145

Record: 39-10

Road to the finals: Third at districts (fall), third at regionals (fall)

Ty Anderson 145

Record: 38-5

Road to the finals: District runner-up, regional runner-up

Matt Weiss, 160

Record: 30-15

Road to the finals: Third at districts (5-4 decision), third regionals (fall)

Chesaning

Jordan Rodridguez, 112

Record: 37-1

Road to the finals: District champion (7-6 decision), regional champion (11-2 major decision)

Brenden Quakenbush, 285

Record: 23-12

Road to the finals: Third at districts (fall), third at regionals (10-1 major)

Byron

Zack Hall 119

Record: 47-4

Road to the finals: District champion (fall), regional champion (9-1 major)

Colby Shettler, 125

Record: 21-14

Road to the finals: Third at districts (fall), third at regionals (fall)

Cole Staton, 215

Record: 32-14

Road to the finals: District runner-up, third at regionals (fall)

Matthew Johnson, 285

Record: 35-15

Road to the finals: Third at districts, fourth at regionals

Durand

Brock Holek, 130

Record: 42-0

Road to the finals: District champion (9-5 decision), regional champion (9-2 decision)

Owosso

Colton Blaha, 160

Record: 51-1

Road to the finals: District champion (8-4 decision), regional champion (injury default)

