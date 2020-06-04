MIDDLEBURY TWP. — Owosso Speedway has been given the green flag.
The historic race track, which did not start its season as scheduled May 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will host its first race night June 13. The speedway announced in a Facebook post it will run modifieds, sportsmen, pure stocks, FWD and trucks series.
Fans will be allowed, but the facility will be limited to 100 people or less in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.
Owosso Speedway co-owner Ken Williams said the track, which has a capacity of about 4,000, has a large amount of space, so he doesn’t expect issues with being able to follow social distancing guidelines. The track began running practices late last month.
“I was actually quite impressed with how people were staying away from other people,” Williams said of the practice sessions. “I did not see people herding together.”
Williams said fans will be encouraged to spread out and wear face protection.
Due to cancellations, the track is currently in the process of revising its season schedule. Williams said his best guess is the speedway’s bigger events will be backloaded toward the end of the season, when hopefully more fans are allowed to attend.
“Obviously my priority is to keep my employees safe and my drivers safe,” he said. “We’re trying to be the best stewards that we can.”
