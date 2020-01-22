NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop rebounded from its first defeat with a comeback win Tuesday against Chesaning, 47-38.
Led by Avery Moore, the Hornets offense rolled in the third quarter. They took lead with roughly two minutes left in the period and outscored Chesaning 30-14 in the second half, erasing a 24-17 halftime deficit.
Moore finished with 16 points. The Hornets improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference after falling 47-40 Friday to league leader Ovid-Elsie.
“The key to me was the last three minutes of the second quarter, we moved Avery inside and he was able to get us going and we cut the lead to seven when it could have been much worse,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “At the half I challenged them to bring more energy and to compete at a higher level and they came out and did just that.”
Chesaning, coming off a 65-47 blowout Friday of Mt. Morris, started quickly with an 8-0 run. With 3:40 left in the first the Hornets stopped the run on a Byrce Richardson 3-pointer and went on their own 8-0 run.
As the second quarter got going, however, the Hornets offense went cold, while Chesaning found offensive success in transition and inside.
“For whatever reason we came out and really struggled at the offensive end,” Simons said. “We uncharacteristically turned the ball over several times and struggled to get any kind of offensive rhythm and Chesaning took advantage of that.”
New Lothrop was able to keep the Chesaning lead to a manageable thanks to Moore, who scored nearly all of the Hornets’ points in the second.
After halftime, the Hornets were a different team.
“They made a couple big shots to the start the second half that swung the momentum a little bit,” Chesaning head coach Matt Weigl said. “We kind of panicked a little bit when the momentum swung. There were a few time there that I thought we forced some things that we didn’t need to and New Lothrop was able to take advantage of (those miscues).”
Imari Hall led Chesaning (5-3, 4-3) with 12 points.
The third-place Indians fell three games back of unbeaten Ovid-Elsie (9-0, 8-0). Weigl said that he hopes this loss helps his team handle adversity going forward.
“Things don’t always go the way we want them to and so (we’ve got to) bounce back and be tough,” he said.
NEW LOTHROP 47, CHESANING 38
Chesaning (5-3, 4-3): Rae’Quonn Parham 4 0-1 8, Trent Devereaux 3 0-0 6, Jack Skaryd 2 3-4 8, Imari Hall 3 3-4 12. Totals: 15 6-9 38.
New Lothrop (8-1, 7-1): Avery Moore 6 3-4 16, Ty Kohlmann 3 2-3 10, Bryce Richardson 3 0-0 8, Luke Birchmeier 4 0-0 8, Jacob Graves 1 3-6 5 Totals: 17 8-13 47.
Chesaning 12 12 8 6 — 38
New Lothrop 8 9 19 11 — 47
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 5 (Richardson 2, Kohlmann 2); Chesaning 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.