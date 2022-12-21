LINDEN — Linden handed Chesaning’s boys basketball team its first loss of the season, 57-55, Wednesday during the Fenton Winter Classic.
The Indians (5-1) were paced by Reese Greenfelder’s 16 points, five rebounds and four steals and Evan List’s 12 points and two steals. Nate Ferry added 11 points, while Eli Escamilla contributed nine points and four steals.
Chesaning will return to action vs. Lake Fenton today in another Winter Classic contest.
CHESANING SCORING: Reese Greenfelder 16 points, Evan List 12 points, Nate Ferry 11 points, Eli Escamilla 9 points, Lucas Powell 4 points, Mason Struck 2 points, Jaylen Anderson 1 point.
Everett third for Chesaning
REMUS — Quinton Everett finished third for the Chesaning wrestling squad during a recent tournament at Remus Chippewa Hills.
Chesaning finished 15th out of 23 teams.
Lane Miller was fourth for the Indians while Dakota Obuchowski finished fifth.
The Chesaning girls recently traveled to Clinton High School for a 38-team tournament that featured 328 girls competitors.
Krysta Luce was third for Chesaning while Keyra Garcia was fourth and Paige Hendrick fifth.
