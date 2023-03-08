DURAND — Unable to defend its home hardwood against a Martian invasion, Durand fell to Goodrich Wednesday in a boys Division 2 district basketball semifinal, 71-60.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 3:27 pm
The Argus-Press
DURAND — Unable to defend its home hardwood against a Martian invasion, Durand fell to Goodrich Wednesday in a boys Division 2 district basketball semifinal, 71-60.
The Martians opened the game with a preposterous 30-6 first-quarter run.
Durand made it closer with scoring runs of 18-13 and 17-9 in the second and third quarters, respectively.
Gabe Lynn scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and three assists for Durand. Austin Kelley scored 13 points with three assists while Markell Tate scored 12 points with four steals and four rebounds. Kwin Knapp scored 10.
The Railroaders, who earned a share of the MMAC title this winter, finished with a final record of 18-5 while Goodrich improved to 19-4 and will play Flint Powers Catholic Friday.
