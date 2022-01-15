ORTONVILLE — The Corunna girls captured their fourth straight victory Friday, defeating Ortonville Brandon 58-52.
The win lifted the Cavaliers to 5-4 and 2-2 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Brandon was lowered to 2-6 and 0-4.
St. Patrick 43, Laingsburg 23
PORTLAND — Laingsburg senior forward Lorna Strieff grabbed 26 rebounds and scored 10 points, but it wasn’t enough Friday for the Wolfpack.
Strieff’s rebounding effort was possibly a single-game varsity record, noted Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst.
Strieff added three steals and one blocked shot. Ellie Baynes scored five points while Ella Merrell and Broke Putnam each scored four.
Laingsburg fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Central Michigan Activities Conference. Portland St. Patrick, led by Katelynn Russell’s 14 points, improved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the league.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 10 points, Ellie Baynes 5, Ella Merrell 4, Brooke Putnam 4.
Gen. Christian 42, Morrice 40
MORRICE — Aubrey Rogers scored 17 points with six steals, but Morrice dropped a 42-40 outcome to visiting Genesee Christian Friday.
The Orioles (6-3) got eight points from Mackenzie Doerner and Abi Beem. Lily Nowak and Beem each had five steals.
Genesee Christian (4-3) was led by Ava Boike’s 29 points.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Doerner 2 2-6 8, Abi Beem 3 2-2 8, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 3, Aubrey Rogers 5 6-8 17. Totals 13 8-16 40.
