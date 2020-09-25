CORUNNA — Corunna won six events Thursday to get past Holly 107-74.
Jazmyn Evans took part in three wins for the Cavaliers. She took the 50 freestyle (29.24 seconds) and 100 free style (1:08.46) individually, then helped the 400 freestyle relay team win in 4:45.43. Kaylee Siddens, Charlize Gross and Autumn Zachar also were on the relay team. Zachar won the 100 backstroke in 1:21.81. Siddens took the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.53 and Amara Jackson topped the diving podium with a score of 159.55.
