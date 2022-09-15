“Better late than never” is an axiom which — useful as it may be when sending a distant relative a birthday card — ought not to be trotted out too frequently in the halls of journalism, where timeliness is so often of the essence.
Still, with some regrets, it’s what we’re tacking onto the beginning of this edition of College Notes, which wanders in a bit laggardly in relation to the start of the fall sports season.
Anyhow, let’s not waste any more time. On to business.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State (Corunna) — There’s no better place to begin than with the wildly successful head coach of the Ferris State football team. Annesse, of course, led the Bulldogs to their first-ever NCAA Division 2 championship last year, after a litany of near misses earlier in his tenure, and he seems to have them primed to run things back in 2022.
The Bulldogs entered the season where they ended the last one — ranked No. 1 in D2 — and have won their first two games, beating Central Washington 36-20 in Week 1 and dominating 14th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 27-5 last Saturday.
The one area player Annesse has rostered — former New Lothrop state champion quarterback Cam Orr, now a redshirt freshman defensive end — hasn’t seen the field so far in his Ferris State career.
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State (Chesaning) — Chesaning-alum Brady doesn’t have Annese’s track record as a college head coach yet, but there’s no doubt that the Indians’ 1998 state-champion QB is eager to run his old boss down.
Since leaving Ferris State for the Cardinals following the 2018 season, Brady has steadily built SVSU up into a program capable of shaking up the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference hierarchy that’s been rigidly enforced by Annese’s Bulldogs for most of the past decade. Last year the Cardinals went just 7-4, but gave the Bulldogs their toughest game of the year in a 47-45 loss in Big Rapids.
Over the winter Brady claimed that the Cardinals had “won the state” during the 2022 recruiting cycle, and while that may be an arguable claim, SVSU’s dominance through two games this fall isn’t.
The Cardinals opened the year with a 72-0 thwacking of West Virginia Wesleyan in the Red Feather Classic and dominated No. 9-ranked Bowie State — a team that beat them by two scores in 2021 — 40-12 in Week 2. Astoundingly, this display apparently meant very little to the American Football Coaches Association, which still rates Bowie State No. 20 to SVSU’s No. 23.
As with Orr at Ferris, SVSU’s two Argus-area players, Byron’s Josh Green and New Lothrop’s Jayson Tunstall, haven’t seen the field.
Aidan Harrison, Western Illinois (New Lothrop) — The ex-Hornet standout logged five tackles last Saturday as the FCS Leathernecks were blown out of the water by the University of Minnesota, 62-10.
Samuel Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — To find an area football player who has contributed to wins in 2022, we turn to Samuel Roose. Olivet’s senior kicker has gone 11-for-11 on extra points as the Comets downed Franklin and Eureka colleges in Weeks 1 and 2. Roose also punted once for 65 yards against Eureka and has handled kickoff duties.
The ex-Trojan teammate, Cooper Beard, formerly of Ovid-Elsie, hasn’t played.
Avery Moore, Grand Valley State (New Lothrop) — Though still a backup as a sophomore, the former two-time Argus-Press Player of the Year has made notable contributions for the Lakers this year, who have started off with wins over the then fourth-ranked Colorado School of Mines, 25-21 and No. 21 Colorado State-Pueblo, 35-10 and are currently ranked third in the nation in Division II.
Against the Miners, Moore rushed three times for 29 yards, leading the Lakers in yards per attempt at 9.7, but his real highlight came against CSU-Pueblo, where he logged his first collegiate touchdown on a 3-yard tote in the second quarter to make it 21-10.
Trent Devereaux, Alma College (Chesaning) — The ex-Indian was the Scots’ primary starter at quarterback in 2021. He lead them to a 5-5 record and finished with 1,202 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His sophomore performance was enough to give him the inside track at the 2022 starter role, but he had a rough day during Alma’s opener against Ohio Northern, completing just 6 of 16 passes for 46 yards. Freshman Carter St. John took over in the third quarter with the score tied at 3 and led the Scots to a 16-13 victory in OT. Against Manchester University in Week 2, St. John threw for 278 yards and a TD as Alma won 49-7; Devereaux didn’t play.
Hunter Sanderson, Alma College (Perry) — The junior ex-Rambler hasn’t blown up the stat sheet so far this year, but he has made impact plays in each of the Scots’ first two games. Against Ohio Northern, Sanderson had a sack and he blocked a field goal vs. Manchester. Now that’s bang for your buck.
GOLF
Zach Koerner, Ferris State (Laingsburg) — Koerner was the top-performing Bulldog at the Arendsen Invitational held in Allendale Sept. 4-5, carding 220 over 54 holes (7-over par for the event), good for 10th-place individually. As a team, Ferris State finished fifth.
MaryAnn Montgomery and Jana L’Esperance, Cleary (Byron) — Each of these former Eagles has appeared in two events for Cleary. The first was the Trine Women’s Invite on Aug. 26 in Angola, Ind. Both women had forgettable performances, with Montgomery shooting 95 over 18 holes to tie for 39th and L’Esperance carding an even 100 to finish 48th.
Things went pretty much the same at the Lourdes Invitational on Sept. 7. L’Esperance kept steady at 100 over 18 holes, but Montgomery slumped to a 102, leaving them in 39th and 43rd place, respectively.
Jenna Otten, Olivet (Durand) — Otten was also at the Trine Invite, finishing just behind Montgomery at 97. She has also competed at the Stateline Shootout in Cincinnati Sept. 4 — where she turned in her best performance of the year, shooting 92 to finish 14th — the Kyle Campbell Memorial Tournament at the Medalist in Marshall, Sept. 9-10 (95, T-70th) and the first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree on Wednesday (93, T-45th).
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland (Laingsburg) — The fifth-year player has been a stalwart cog in a Golden Bears’ defense that has allowed just four goals through eight games this season, during which Oakland has gone 3-1-4. Wilsey has logged 547 minutes in that span, playing the full 90 in five games — including ties vs. Michigan State (0-0 on Sept. 8) and Western Michigan (1-1 on Sept. 11).
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams has logged 85 minutes across four games as the Blue Devils have gone 1-2-1 to start the year.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — One of the Fighting Hawks’ primary setters this season, Norris is second on North Dakota in assists with 105 through eight games, yet despite primarily being responsible for getting her teammates putaway opportunities, she also leads the team in kills, with 59.
Her versatile talents haven’t led to North Dakota wins, however. The Hawks are just 2-6 in 2022.
Maya Ferland, Northwood (Laingsburg) —A steady presence for the Timberwolves, Ferland is fourth on the team in kills, with 61. Northwood has started the year with a 7-4 record.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids Community College (Chesaning) — Ferry and GRCC haven’t delved into their Michigan Community College Athletic Association season yet, but player and team each had solid performances at two invitationals in August. GRCC went 4-2 across the two events and Ferry accumulated 50 kills.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill ran the 8k in 29:04 to take eighth place at the Ray Helsing Bulldog Invitational on Saturday.
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Schwab has run twice this fall. At the Michigan Open on Sept. 2, he finished the 5k in 18:04.3, good for 20th place. At the Detroit Mercy Titan Invitational on Saturday he ran four miles in 21:16.2, good for seventh.
Evie Wright, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Wright ran a 3.1 mile race in 21:07.4 at the Titan Invitational on Saturday to finish sixth.
Katelyn Feldpauch, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Feldpausch was 39th at the Vic Godfrey Open on Sept. 2, finishing 2.49 miles in 16:39.3.
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Koutz placed eighth at the Olivet Comet Invite on Sept. 1, finishing the 5k in 19:44. At the Knight Invite on Saturday she took 22nd in the 6k, with a time of 24:15.3.
Carson Hersch, Saginaw Valley State (New Lothrop) — Hersch ran the 6k in 20:22.9 to take seventh place at the Races at SVSU on Sept. 2.
