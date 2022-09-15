“Better late than never” is an axiom which — useful as it may be when sending a distant relative a birthday card — ought not to be trotted out too frequently in the halls of journalism, where timeliness is so often of the essence.

Still, with some regrets, it’s what we’re tacking onto the beginning of this edition of College Notes, which wanders in a bit laggardly in relation to the start of the fall sports season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.