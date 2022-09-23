Hard to believe it’s Week 5 already for high school football.
Still unbeaten are area entries Corunna, Durand, Morrice and New Lothrop.
Sporting just one loss is Chesaning.
In case you care, our Pigskin Picks panel frontrunners right now are Aaron Bodus and Matthew Bartow, each standing at 36-10. Both are rookie pickers.
Bodus is coming off an 11-1 week while Bartow went 8-4. Josh Champlin also had a great week last week at 11-1. I was so-so at 9-3 and stand one game back with Josh.
Ryan Weiss has broken out of the gates slowly in 2022. But then Secretariat always broke out last and ended up first in 16 of 21 races. Our fearless leader at The Argus-Press recently tied the knot. After being married for the first time this summer, he has a good excuse for having his mind wander in other places besides football fields.
Don’t ask me my predictions on how this thing will eventually shake out. I’m just hoping that I won’t finish last. Yeah, I won it last year and the trophy is on my desk as I write this. It’s always tough to repeat, as luck is the biggest factor to winning it.
I went out on a limb a little last week, because you have to be bold if you plan on gaining some separation from this panel of prognosticators. I was hoping Perry might be able to end the Lakewood jinx last week. It appeared to be a master stroke after the second play resulted in a 20-yard Perry fumble return for touchdown and later a field goal.
But that 10-0 lead would not hold up. The Ramblers lost for the 14th straight time to the Vikings and I had egg on my face.
At any rate, this Pigskin Picks business this year is totally up for grabs. Only four games separate the frontrunners from the last-place entry.
Some of the unbeaten high school teams could be challenged this week. One of the most intriguing matchups has to be Corunna at Goodrich. The 4-0 Cavaliers go on the road for the first time this fall. The Martians (3-1) are currently tied atop the Flint Metro Stars Division with Corunna. They both have 2-0 conference marks.
The other interesting game involving an area unbeaten comes in eight-man football. Morrice could be tested this week against 3-1 Breckenridge.
Another game that’s always great to watch is Chesaning’s annual Military Classic Game at Orra Morningstar Field. Besides the color and pageantry of the teams wearing special uniforms to honor the veterans, this could be a very good game. The 3-1 Indians play host to 2-2 Montrose, as the Rams are coming off a 16-6 loss to Ovid-Elsie.
In the college ranks, No. 4 Michigan is a 17.5-point favorite this week over Maryland at the Big House, while Michigan State finds itself a 3.5-point underdog while hosting Minnesota.
The bandwagon people jumped off last week after the Spartans laid an egg while losing 39-28 at Washington. Some people say that defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton should be fired. I haven’t yet given up on MSU, but I can already hear plenty of snickering in the news room. I’m pretty much alone in supporting the Spartans in any sport.
It was, however, nice to see the Lions win last Sunday and hoping they can keep it going.
Here are the picks for Week 5:
Montrose at Chesaning
Montrose is always tough after a loss. I expect the Rams to be in a very bad mood after losing to Ovid-Elsie a week ago. Montrose has beaten Chesaning four straight times and shut out the Indians the last two meetings … Montrose 35, Chesaning 14.
Corunna at Goodrich
The Cavaliers go on the road for the first time in this first-place Flint Metro League Stars Division showdown. Corunna has looked very good but has been susceptible to penalties. We’ll see if the Cavaliers can overcome those flags behind the playmaking abilities of twins Wyatt and Tarick Bower … Goodrich 28, Corunna 27.
Durand at Mt. Morris
The Railroaders won’t be tested here as the Power T formation again carries Durand to victory over winless Mt. Morris. They can name the score … Durand 49, Mt. Morris 6.
Bath at Laingsburg
Should be a good game but I feel 2-2 Laingsburg has too many offensive weapons for 3-1 Bath … Laingsburg 35, Bath 21.
Breckenridge at Morrice
I saw 4-0 Morrice play last Saturday en route to a 44-16 win over Webberville. This is a very inexperienced Morrice squad, but the O’s have two or three difference makers on offense and Drew McGowan is like a man among boys at wide receiver. The 3-1 Huskies go down … Morrice 28, Breckenridge 14.
New Lothrop at Byron
Unbeaten New Lothrop simply has too much talent for 0-4 Byron to stay around very long … New Lothrop 52, Byron 0.
Dearborn Edsel Ford at Ovid-Elsie
Edsel Ford is winless and has only scored 41 points so far while giving up 162. I suspect that the 2-2 Marauders should be able to win this one, especially after a big win over Montrose … Ovid-Elsie 35, Edsel Ford 14.
Brandon at Owosso
The Blackhawks (3-1) are coming off a 62-18 trouncing of Clio. Trojans have scored just six points the last three weeks … Brandon 35, Owosso 7.
Olivet at Perry
Olivet is 3-1 while Perry is 2-2, but the Eagles have already scored 154 points this season. Enough said … Olivet 36, Perry 24.
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan (-17.5)
Wolverines will win by much more than 17.5 points as J.J. McCarthy pours it on for Michigan … Michigan 42, Maryland 14.
Minnesota (-3.5) at Michigan State
After being embarrassed last week on the field and in the media, time for Sparty to show some vengeance … Michigan State 35, Minnesota 21.
Lions at Vikings (-7.5)
Funny things happen when the Lions play at the Vikings … Vikings 42, Lions 28.
