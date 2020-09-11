CHESANING — Chesaning improved to 3-2-2 with an 8-0 victory over Alma Wednesday.
The Indians received singles wins from Leslie Agnew, Spencer Tepati and Josh Rolfe.
Highlighting Chesaning’s doubles sweeps were victories by Brent Miller and Evan List, and Henry Hill and Brady Coon.
Holly 8, Owosso 0
HOLLY — Holly defeated Owosso 8-0 Thursday.
Seven of the eight flights spanned two sets.
Owosso’s Jay Tuttle, at second singles, pushed his opponent to three sets. However, Jacob Denman of the Bronchos won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
Corunna 6, Clio 2
CLIO — Corunna turned back Clio on the road Tuesday, 6-2, according to the Corunna athletic department’s Twitter page.
No further details were available.
