Kolten Lauer continues to throw the javelin exceptionally well for Indiana Tech’s track and field team.
Lauer won the javelin throw at Friday and Saturday’s Strive for Greatness Invitational in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He had a winning toss of 51.97 meters.
It was the Perry product’s second win in the event this season and fourth time placing in the top three.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill placed 14th in the 1,500 meters at the Hillsdale “GINA” Relays April 22-24 at Hillsdale College. He was part of the sixth-place 3,200 relay team (8:34.98).
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — The junior was 36th in the 5,000 run (15:36.73) at Hillsdale.
Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz was seventh in the discus (144 feet, 2 inches) and eighth in the shot put (53-81/4) at the Ashland University Alumni Open Friday and Saturday.
Olivia Krejci, Saginaw Valley State (Byron) — Krejci was eighth in the 5,000 run (19:47.89) Saturday at the Elaine Leigh Invite at Oakland University.
Denver Orlando, Olivet College (Byron) — Orlando was fourth in the pole vault (14-0 1/2) at Hillsdale.
Denver Jewell, Alma College (Durand) — Jewell took seventh in the shot put (24-2 1/4) at Hillsdale.
GOLF
Madison Montgomery, Madonna University — Montgomery shot a 252 (83-81) to tie for 11th at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships Friday and Saturday at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek. Madonna took third.
BASEBALL
Michael James, Mott CC (Chesaning) — James threw 1 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on two hits in a 9-8 loss to Schoolcraft Friday. He struck out three and walked four.
Duncan Gillett, Davenport University (Corunna) — Gillett pitched three scoreless innings in relief during a 11-2 loss to Northwood Friday. He struck out five and gave up two hits, walking two.
Ethan Hollister, Cleary University (Corunna) — Hollister came on as a pinch runner and scored in Cleary’s 8-6 loss April 22 to Madonna.
SOFTBALL
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews had five hits and three RBIs in an eight-game stretch from Friday to Tuesday. She doubled three times in that span and added a triple in Friday’s 11-1 loss to Aquinas.
Jessica Eva, Alma College (Morrice) — Eva was 2-for-3 in Sunday’s 5-0 loss to Trine (Indiana) University. She went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Albion.
Aubrey Larner (Perry) and Kara Mahoney (Laingsburg), Lansing CC — Mahoney went 5-for-13 in a pair of doubleheaders against Jackson College and Ancilla College Friday and Tuesday, respectively. She drove in five runs and double twice to put her average at .436 for the season. Larner was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs in the second game against Ancilla, an 18-1 win.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele doubled and went 2-for-3 Sunday during a 2-1 loss to Ursuline. She scored a run in Friday’s 7-2 loss to Tiffin.
Brooke Hemker (Owosso), Taylor Gross and Julia bishop (Chesaning), Mott CC — Gross picked up two more pitching wins, defeating Oakland Community College 5-0 and Delta College 8-0 Saturday and Monday, respectively. Sh tossed all seven innings against Oakland and struck out five. She fanned two in five innings against the Pioneers, and also batted 2-for-3 with a double. Gross was tagged for the loss Tuesday against Macomb CC (4-1) and Friday against Henry Ford (9-8); she struck out nine against Ford in eight innings.
Bishop was 1-f0r-2 and scored in the 8-0 win over Delta. Hemker had a hit and scored in a 12-4 win Monday over Delta. She also scored in the 5-0 victory over Oakland, and collected a hit and RBI in the loss to Henry Ford.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Esperance had another impressive stretch, batting 7-for-13 in a four-game series with Kent State, though the Falcons dropped three of the contests. The reshirt freshman raised her batting average to .382.
Liz Coon (Chesaning) and Clover Brandt (Owosso), Lawrence Tech — Coon was 2-for-3 and scored Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to Northwestern Ohio. She had two hits and an RBI Friday in a 6-4 win over Cornerstone, and also drove in a run Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Siena Heights.
Brandt picked up a pitching win against Siena Heights, tossing all seven frames with seven strikeouts in a 1-0 win Saturday. She gave up just three hits. Brandt lost Friday against Cornerstone (six innings, five runs, two strikeouts) and Tuesday against Northwestern Ohio (4 2/3 innings, three runs, six hits, two strikeouts).
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Hollister had five hits and three runs scored as the Lakers won five of six games against SVSU, Wayne State and Ashland April 21-25. She’s hitting .343 this spring.
