CHESANING — Durand’s Emme Lantis shot a medalist round of 43 on the front nine, but Byron inched closer to Durand in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference standings Monday at Twin Brooks Golf Course.
Byron — getting a pair of 50s from sophomore Jana L’Esperance and junior MaryAnn Montgomery, along with a career-best 51 from Paige Fondren — totaled a 212 to in the fourth MMAC Jamboree of the season. Durand had 220 as a team.
Byron now stands 9-3 in the MMAC. Durand is 10-2.
Chesaning finished third with 232, led by Taylor Gross’ 47. Webberville was fourth at 295.
The MMAC Postseason tournament will take place Sept. 25.
MMAC Jamboree No. 4
at Twin Brooks Golf Course, Chesaning
Team standings: 1. Byron, 212; 2. Durand, 220; 3. Chesaning, 232; 4. Webberville, 245.
Medalist: Emme Lantis, Durand, 43.
BYRON (212): MaryAnn Montgomery, 50; Jana L’Esperance, 50; Paige Fondren, 51; Regan Kopesky, 61.
DURAND (220): Lantis, 43; Hannah Johnson, 55; Maddie Raley, 60; Kennedy Pawloski, 62.
CHESANING (232): Taylor Gross, 47; KellyAnn Rodriguez, 59; Katelin Farrar, 60; Maggie Gross, 66.
WEBBERVILLE (245): Katarina Haynes, 59; Hannah BIrkett, 75; Eden Elzerman, 78; Maddie Delaney, 83.
